Robin Wall Kimmerer is a mother, scientist, decorated professor, and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. In reading her latest book, “Braiding Sweetgrass,” I have been caught up in her indigenous wisdom, scientific knowledge about plants and the environment they live in.
She artfully explains the story of our relationship to the earth, which is written on the land, in the rivers, and in the oceans themselves. She says that the earth remembers what we do to it.
Stories, she says, are among our most potent tools for restoring the earth as well as our relationship to it. We must unearth the old stories about the place we call home and begin to create new ones. For we are now the story makers, not just the storytellers.
In Northwest Georgia we live along the banks of three rivers. In the heart of Rome, the Coosa River begins at the confluence of the Oostanaula and the Etowah rivers. Native Americans have been living in the Coosa Valley for millennia and the land we now live on holds many of their stories.
The history of the Creek and Cherokee people in this area is a fascinating and heartbreaking read. Perhaps the story of the encroachment of European-American settlers into this area and the coming of the industrial age could be a user’s manual containing insights into what not to do to our greatest resource, earth.
However, what good is knowing these stories unless it is coupled with caring? Science and history can give us knowing, but caring comes from someplace else. Science lets us see the dance of the chromosomes, the leaves of moss and the farthest galaxy. But science cannot teach us to care.
Caring eyes look through a different lens where we can see the sacredness of the earth. The “caring lens” bends light differently and allows us to focus on the earth as a sacred place; a place that we have the privilege to learn stewardship and reciprocity.
I have recently learned that in the indigenous view, humans are depicted as somewhat lesser beings in the democracy of species. We are referred to as the younger brothers of Creation, so like younger brothers we must learn from our elders.
After all, plants and water and land were here first, says Dr. Kimmerer, and they have had a long time to figure things out. For example, plants know how to make food from light and water. Not only do they feed themselves, but they make enough to sustain the lives of all the rest of us. They exemplify the virtue of generosity, always offering food.
What if our story going forward saw plants as teachers rather than subjects? Here in the Coosa Valley, what would that story be? What is our responsibility then, if we want to tell a new story through a caring lens?
To ask what is our responsibility is perhaps also to ask, what is our gift? The earth of course is our gift, and how we show our gratitude for such a gift reflects our level of awareness that we are sustained by this gift.
Naturalist E.O. Wilson writes, “There can be no purpose more inspiriting than to begin the age of restoration, reweaving the wondrous diversity of life that still surrounds us.”
The stories are piling up all around in scraps of land being restored: Trout streams reclaimed from siltation, brownfields turned into community gardens, recycling and composting becoming the norm; fuel produced from food waste and, my favorite one du jour, schoolkids helping salamanders across the road. Stories of a small town in Pennsylvania with progressive thinkers. They invested in recycling wastewater at their treatment plant, using the technology of biosolids processing to reduce tons of wastewater, and turned it into fuel and fertilizer pellets. And saved nearly $1 million a year in landfill fees.
Hearing these stories has inspired me.
We humans have one thing that most other beings don’t have. We have words, we have language, it’s part of our gift. I’ve come to think that writing is an act of reciprocity with the living earth. We write words to remember the old stories and words to tell new ones, stories that bring science and spirit back together to nurture our becoming people that do not pollute this earth, but reciprocate its great gifts with tender, thoughtful care.