Apparently I’m not the only one annoyed by cliché and overused terms and phrases.
Last week I compiled a list of phrases I thought should be left in 2022 as we move forward in the new year. These were phrases that really annoy me and included:
Mother-in-love
I can’t
Shut the front door
I did a thing
Bonus child
Well, readers certainly had strong feelings about many of those phrases and were quick to suggest others that I hadn’t even thought of.
Here are some of YOUR suggestions for phrases and expressions best left in the past.
1. My current situation — People usually use this as a caption for photos that show them in a place or doing an activity that might make other people jealous. It’s really just a bragging photo. It’s usually them next to the pool or beach with just their tanned, sweaty legs showing. Or seated at a bar with a beer or drink in front of them. I’ll make you a deal. I’ll let you post those bragging situations if you also post things you’re not so proud of, like if you go to jail.
2. All the things — I agree that this one has gotten pretty annoying. People use this when they want to imply a large number. So they might come back from shopping and say they bought “all the things” or when you ask them what they did on vacation they’ll say “we did all the things.” It’s not cute anymore.
3. Sorry not sorry — Someone suggested this and I had never thought about it but it has gotten pretty overused. “Sorry not sorry” is a sarcastic way of acknowledging that someone might not like what you’re saying or doing, but you don’t really care. Pretty much you’re saying I’m sorry that you won’t like this but I’m going to do or say it anyway.
4. To be honest — If you have to use this to start a sentence, then what was the alternative? Were you going to just lie to me?
5. My bad — In place of “...sorry, my mistake.” I have to admit I use “my bad” sometimes. But someone in the comments suggested this so I figured I’d add it in case it was annoying to anyone else. I can see where it comes off as flippantly apologetic.
6. JS or Just saying — Stop “just saying” and say what you want to say. It’s annoying when people tack this on to the end after saying something that the listener didn’t want to hear, then blurting out “just saying” as if it makes it all better. You weren’t trying to hurt their feelings, you were “just saying.” It’s like if you tell someone they look like a sea donkey and then saying “no offense.” That doesn’t excuse what you said.
7. The A-T-L — I’m wholeheartedly on board with never ever calling Atlanta “the A-T-L” again. It just sounds so stupid to me. I also despise when people say “Hot-lanta” or when they incorporate “-Vegas” into their town’s name as if that suddenly makes it a glitzy, bustling metropolis. Y’all have two red lights and a Dollar General. Stop.
8. LMAO — The person who suggested this said he didn’t like it because he always read it as “lame-o.”
9. Bless — The shortened version of “Bless your heart” or “Bless it.” It’s conveying your pity for someone or something you’ve heard about.
10. Sale vs. Sell — One commenter pleaded for me to remind the public that the words “sell” and “sale” are not interchangeable. I feel like this is a losing battle because I still hear people use them incorrectly all the time. Once again... you are going to have a yard SALE. You want to SELL your car. This item is for SALE. Will you SELL me that bicycle?
11. Same — Someone suggested this so I’m including it but I use “same” all the time. I think they’re annoyed by it because it’s just a lazy way of saying “me too” or “I agree.” And it probably is the lazy way. But sometimes I like to be lazy.