“Agency.” My new friend looked over at me and said, “Agency is my new, favorite word.” He had no idea that he triggered another comment I had just heard.
The context was the evening news and why people have started switching it off. Because, the commentator said, the model most newscasters use does not give the listener “hope, agency or dignity.”
So, when you hear the word “agency,” what do you think of?
I think of the phrase “Do all I can, with what I have, where I am.”
I’ve joined a study group on the issue of global warming and so I wondered how does a person get “agency” around something as vast and seemingly out of our control as global warming? Humans have God-given “agency” in our roles as stewards of this earth.
There are a few things I thought of that we all can do regarding global warming:
1. We can get informed. To start with, we need a definition of what global warming is. The earth’s climate is complex. Understanding what we humans are doing to it isn’t.
My fifth grade science teacher friend said think of it this way: The earth is wrapped in a natural blanket of heat-trapping gases. Most of the sun’s energy goes right through this blanket, just like it does through a window, heating the earth. The earth absorbs the sun’s energy. It warms up, and gives off heat energy. The blanket traps the heat energy, keeping the earth around 60 degrees warmer than it would be otherwise. In fact, if we didn’t have this blanket, the planet would be a frozen ball of ice.
So if this blanket is natural, and it’s responsible for the fact that there is life on Earth, what is the problem? The problem is whenever we dig coal, oil, or natural gas out of the ground and burn it, we release carbon dioxide or CO2, into the atmosphere — carbon that would not naturally reach the atmosphere for millions of years. And carbon dioxide is one of the main gases that make up our heat trapping blanket.
Heat-trapping gases also come from deforestation, agriculture and waste. Hundreds of years’ worth of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide emissions have artificially increased the thickness of our natural blanket. You’d overheat too if someone replaced your perfect blanket with a thicker one you didn’t need. In the same way, Earth is heating up.
Climate and weather are not the same thing. What’s happening in one place on one day, or even one year, doesn’t invalidate the long-term warming of the entire planet. The truth is that no matter how cold or hot it is today, no matter what season it is, each successive decade is breaking new ground as the warmest on record at the global scale.
There is much more to learn about global warming — much, much more.
2. The other important thing we can do is to talk about global warming. There is a lot of false hope and fatalism out there, the idea that someone or something, nature or God or fate, will solve this problem for us without the need for human action. Both of these make us less likely to act, or to support others who do, because we feel like nothing matters.
That feeling is the opposite of hope and agency. The future we collectively face will be forged by our own actions. Climate change stands between us and a breathtaking, exhilarating future.
Climate scientist Peter Kalmus says, “we’re not fighting for a merely ‘livable’ planet, we are fighting for a riotous, wild, gorgeous, miraculous, life-cradling planet that’s home to a society that works for everyone.”
And we are not alone. So talk it up! Engage others respectfully. As Climate Outreach’s helpful manual, “Talking Climate,” says, every climate change conversation you have is valuable. We learn as we go if we keep connected.
And tell me about those conversations — I’d love to hear your story.