I drive past the little nondescript building like I have done a thousand times. This time, for whatever reason, memories of its glory days come into my mind. I’d stop there many mornings to get gas or kids’ snacks for school. I loved the little store.
I remember the first check I wrote there. When I got to the paint store, I opened my checkbook and there was the check I wrote to Poarch’s Grocery for $10. I felt horrible. I had only stopped there a few times.
After loading my paint cans, I drove purposely straight back to Poarch’s, ran in, and apologized profusely thinking that the lady will probably not let me write another check. She just laughed and said, “Don’t worry about it. I’ve done that myself.”
My children grew up going to that store almost on a daily basis. The couple who owned it, Virginia and Carlton Poarch, were wonderful people. I remember their house being decorated beautifully for Christmas. I remember old men sitting on the bench outside or, if it was too cold, inside. I remember Virginia making sure I had my Peppermint Patty candy I craved when I was pregnant with our second child.
When they both retired, their son Terry and his wife took it over. Sometime in the late ’90s or early 2000s (not really sure when) it closed for good. The kids were pretty much grown, some married. We didn’t stop anymore for the best soft ice cream that ever came out of a machine.
It’s been for sale for a while. I miss it.
My daddy never drank any alcoholic beverages in his life. Being a military man back in those days, this was unusual. Because my dad didn’t drink, Mom didn’t either. We never had anything alcoholic in our house, ever.
When I was around 12 or so, I came out and asked Dad why he didn’t drink beer. He stopped what he was doing, probably reading the paper, and started explaining. It seems that when he was around 13, a relative of his who happened to be a college professor was a full-blown alcoholic. Daddy was visiting one day, and the man went into a psychotic alcohol dementia fit. He came after this 13-year-old boy with a knife, thinking he was some kind of demon. Daddy took refuge under a table, but this didn’t stop the man from coming after him.
An uncle and another man heard the commotion and more than likely saved my father’s life, but not the other relative’s. He died on the table where my father had taken refuge, of a heart attack that day. I understood from then on why he didn’t drink even when others made fun of him for not drinking. He was a man of conviction.
In 2008, my parents moved from Seattle to Calhoun to be nearer our family and Tennessee — which they loved. When Bill and I picked them up at Hartsfield-Jackson on May 8, 2008, they didn’t recognize me. My hair was dark. The last time they had seen me, I was a blond. It was a wonderful reunion, but looking at my father, I knew he was not well.
What I remember most about them coming to live here was that I had the privilege of casting and directing them in a 2009 production of “Smoke on the Mountain.” Daddy played his beloved tenor guitar in the band and Mom was one of the subversive church ladies. It was such a rewarding and heart-warming time for me. Daddy’s expertise in music showed through and Mom was a hoot!
Daddy died in 2010 and my mom in 2019. I like to picture them dancing among the stars as Daddy sings “The Tennessee Walz” in her ear. Their love story was remarkable.
All four of our children grew up on what was once known as Causby Farms. We didn’t live in a big fancy house in their growing up years. We started out in a little tenant house, but ended up with a two story, four-bedroom, eclectic home with tile floors in the great room and for several years, very primitive rooms. No matter.
Their daddy, my Bill, built a whole other house onto our little tenant house pretty much by himself. I always thought it was a masterpiece. He always reminded me of Pa Ingalls from the “Little House on the Prairie” television show based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books. He’s still a lot like him as he heads toward his 80th birthday.
I could write a book about our crazy wonderful life out on the farm, but for now I must stop. Eight hundred words or so are my limit.