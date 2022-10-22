Well, the time has arrived. Voting has officially begun. Yes, that means more commercials, internet ads, mailers, phone calls, and text messages. We have been here before. We know what to expect.
Many of us are immune to it. That probably isn’t a good thing. We should never fully tune it out. Yes, the noise can get annoying and pointless, but there is usually important information hidden among the junk.
The key to being an informed voter is knowing how to sift through the muck and find the tidbits of value that can help you make an informed decision.
Now I am not here to tell you how to vote, or even how I am voting. If you know me, you likely already know my leaning. I am here to suggest some ways to assist you in best determining how to vote so that your opinions and values are reflected at the ballot box.
Most importantly, know what’s on the ballot and who the candidates are.
This year here in Georgia we are electing a U.S. senator, and eight constitutional officers, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general. We are also electing a U.S representative and the entire General Assembly. The only contested local race is for a seat on the Rome Board of Education.
There are several different sources of information you can use to make your decisions.
The simplest is party identification. If you identify with a particular party, voting for that party’s candidates is a starting point. It shouldn’t be the ending point. Read and listen to what the candidates put out themselves. It can give you hints of their positions and the tone of their campaign.
There are also newspaper articles, voter guides, and other materials online to sift through. There were debates for the higher offices. The Atlanta Press Club held such debates this past weekend and they are available on the APC Facebook page. I encourage you to take a look at the candidates for offices you are thinking about.
The decisions we make this November will have a profound impact on life here in Georgia, and in our country, for years — so we must take them seriously. The single most important step you can take towards that end is TO VOTE! Your vote is your voice. Raise that voice. Raise it loud!
There are still two more weeks of early voting, including two Saturdays and a Sunday. It’s still not too late to mail in your absentee ballot or drop it in the drop box during business hours.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m. you WILL get to vote. If you encounter an issue when trying to vote, ask to fill out a provisional ballot while you try to resolve the issue. Too many people fought too hard to ensure we had the right to vote to let it go unutilized.
Have a happy Election Day!