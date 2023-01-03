As the new year begins, let’s shrug off some of the more annoying elements of the past year.
There are a few things I’d like to offer as suggestions that we as Rome residents need to leave behind as we move forward into 2023.
These are things we do and say that really don’t need to be continued...
1. Shut the front door — People have been using this as an expression of disbelief. It replaces a more vulgar term that follows “Shut the...” but it’s just not funny or cute. I’d almost rather hear the original vulgar version of this expression than the front door version. Can we agree to leave the front door in 2022?
2. Using IN LOVE instead of IN LAW — Yes, people do this. They’ll say “this is my daughter in love” or post a photo to social media saying “Got this beautiful painting from my son in love.” I don’t know who started this or why. It seems like someone thought that “in-law” wasn’t endearing enough or didn’t convey the amount of affection they have for that person. But it doesn’t need to. If you love that member of your family, you don’t need to add the word LOVE to their title to prove it.
3. Bonus child — This is the same concept as the son-in-love. People refer to a step child or a child in a blended family as their “bonus child” to denote that the child isn’t their biological child but they’re happy to have them anyway and the child is very loved. It’s a great idea. I like that the parent wants everyone to know they love that child like their own. However, you don’t need to say it’s your bonus child to show your love. People can see your affection for that child by how you treat them. A title like “Bonus” just seems a little over the top.
4. I Can’t — This one’s just played out. It’s tired. Leave it in 2022. Lots of people use this when they see or hear something that surprises or disappoints them. They say “I can’t” to signify that this thing or person has left them almost speechless or unable to comment. Stop saying “I can’t.” You CAN. Find your words and use them.
5. I did a thing — I’ve commented on this expression before. Please let’s leave this one in the past and find a new expression. People usually use this on social media when they have accomplished something noteworthy and they want everyone to see. Usually it’s the purchase of a new vehicle or a house or perhaps a major educational or career accomplishment. They’ll post a photo of them next their new truck and say “So I did a thing.” We know. People do things all the time. I’m not knocking the accomplishment. I’m happy for you. I just don’t like the overuse of that cliché expression.
6. Asking strangers to give your child/friend money through Cashapp or Venmo on a special occasion — Have y’all seen these requests written on car windows? They’ll say something like “Buy the birthday boy a shot” or “Buy the bride-to-be a drink,” and then they’ll list the person’s Cashapp or Venmo account for strangers to just send them money. This seems a bit tacky, not to mention the potential for scams if someone has access to your Cashapp or Venmo information.
7. The politicization of EVERYTHING — Not everything people say or do is politically motivated. Stop trying to make it so. When you immediately assume and then comment that a particular action was politically motivated when there’s absolutely no link to politics, you just look dumb. People do things because they’re nice or people do things because they’re selfish. People do things because they’re really smart or they do things because they’re stupid. Not everything has a political agenda tied to it. In fact, I know this is a pointless request but can we just leave political bickering in 2022? We can have political discussions, conversations, even civil debates. Why do we need to argue and scream and fight about it?
8. Elaborate gender reveals — I’ve begged y’all before. This is my 76th attempt. Just tell us what you’re having and we’ll be happy for you. You don’t need to have your husband climb a tree and crack open a bald eagle’s egg to reveal a pink yolk. You don’t need to shoot a duck out of the air and when its lifeless body falls to earth, a blue tag is attached to its leg. These gender reveals have gotten out of hand. Don’t be that couple.
9. Fake conversations with your child — Some of y’all have friends on social media who post conversations with their children that you KNOW didn’t happen. People will post that their 10-year-old asked “Mom, why are you such powerful boss babe?” Your child didn’t say that.
10. Asking questions on social media that can easily be Googled — I know we all ask for recommendations on social media. That’s fine. We need to know about the best childcare in Rome or maybe a really good pet groomer and you want to know what people you trust would recommend. But there are so many other questions people ask that would take the exact same time simply Googling it. Here are examples of things you DON’T need to ask Facebook. What time it is in Centre, Alabama. How many ounces are in a pound. Is Taco Bell open. What the capital of Maryland is. JUST GOOGLE IT.