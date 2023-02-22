The 175th anniversary of Georgia School for the Deaf’s second opening was celebrated early last year, in September 2022, even though it was supposed to be the 189th anniversary.
That’s starting from when the law was passed in 1833 to establish GSD. It was long suspected that the state simply glossed over or refused to acknowledge the true anniversary of GSD. It was also discovered that Cedar Valley Academy, the first GSD, in Cedartown, did exist — but the state did not even mention it in a part of GSD history either.
Either way, and despite the oversight, presented here are the stories of two artworks that feature log cabins that are inspired by GSD history.
The actual log cabins are long gone now. There were no historic markers and very few documents that acknowledged and recognized them. It would be wonderful if the governor could be entreated to proclaim and invite both cities of Cedartown and Cave Spring to celebrate the authentic history of GSD and the Georgian Deaf history every year. It would be awesome to see, and would ensure the GSD history will not be forgotten.
One is a painting of the log cabin established as CVA, the first GSD. It was built by Asa Prior, the father of the Deaf Priors, near the current Asa Prior Cemetery in Cedartown. It was the first location of First Baptist Church, too.
This artwork shows Asa shaking hands with Benjamin T. Moseley, the superintendent of CVA. It was painted last month by Larry Alexander and donated to the Polk County Historical Society Museum for the CVA and Deaf Priors exhibition. Incidentally, Larry and my mother graduated from Cedartown High School in 1959.
The other artwork was done by Jessie Connor, daughter of Wesley Connor, GSD’s fourth superintendent. It features the original location of the second GSD in Cave Spring.
The two adults standing prominently are W. D. Goode and GSD’s first superintendent, Oliver P. Fannin, along with two of the few first Deaf students. This drawing is preserved in the Steele Museum, formerly the GSD Alumni Association Museum. The log cabin used to be situated behind the Hearn Manual Labor School, the current Hearn Academy, but has since razed. (Do not confuse it with the log cabin that is now standing next to present-day Hearn Inn, as it is not a GSD replica.)
Those two artworks are showcased here because the early history of GSD deserves to be honored and preserved. The authentic history is intended for all people to appreciate. It is a part of American history and culture. Once a building that’s important to the history of Georgia is demolished instead of being preserved, it’s similar to the tragic loss of a valuable person of influence.
For the past two years Arleigh Ordoyne, the director of the PCHS Museum, and I had been putting all the puzzles together by researching newspaper clippings, documents and family ancestors to verify the timeline from CVA to the present-day GSD. It’s been exhilarating to learn so much about how GSD came to be.
An awesome tidbit: An old two-story house at 115 King St. in Cedartown, where my mother was born in 1941, is still standing today, a century after the CVA was built. Mom’s birthplace, the “King House,” is only a block from the current Asa Prior Cemetery, near the old site where CVA used to stand. My parents never knew they would one day have a Deaf daughter who would attend and graduate from GSD. And I never knew the history of my childhood hometown of Cedartown and my own alma mater until last year.
Ten years from now, GSD will celebrate its 200th anniversary. Let’s hope GSD Alumni Association, PCHS, GSD and the local communities will continue to spotlight the rich and authentic history of GSD — from when the Deaf school was established in 1833 to the present-day. That is, if GSD will still be open and operating to see the next generation of Deaf communities flourish, too.
Here’s hoping we can continue to celebrate not just this year, but every year. That would be wonderful.