We constantly ask the question “What side of history will you be standing on years from now? When history books have been written and placed on the shelves for our followers to read and place judgment and or blame, where will you stand?”
When I look back on that part of history when the Office of the Presidency was on the line and respect was declining for the highest office in our land, a decision had to be made. In trying to protect the office we might have unintentionally made the wrong decision. The times were much better than we find today when the partisan lines were not severely broken.
As we look back, that was the time when both parties knew the difference between right and wrong. I am speaking of the time when both major parties called night night and daytime daytime. The time that I am referencing was when the divide was not as it exists today.
When President Ford pardoned Nixon for his crimes while in office, I personally thought it was the proper thing to do, I am now seeing a different picture from what I thought to be the proper move to make or stand on that particular issue. It helped to keep the position of the presidency lifted up in high esteem, not necessarily the individual involved in the misconduct.
With us being at this political crossroads today, I believe that was the wrong move to make. Because the consequences of that political movement are one main reason why we are at this crossroads today, in 2023.
Many went away thinking and believing some positions in this country protected the individuals from the law. In a manner of thinking, that is what was meant by pardoning the criminal. Many did not see that it was protecting the Office of the American Presidency.
Today, many now see that by agreeing that President Nixon should not have to face the consequences of his illegal behavior, it left some people thinking that his office protected him, and yes, indeed, he was considered above the law.
Today, as many of us are taking stands on very serious issues — like the abortion issue, the LGBTQ issue, the immigration issue, the Black Lives Matter issue, helping Ukraine, and the many thousands of issues before us as Americans — history will be our ultimate judge.
James Weldon Johnson asked the question “Where will you stand on that great day” in his poem titled “Judgment.” The day he was speaking of was the judgment day when God was going to rain down fire and end it all.
There are always two sides to every story. Some people say there are three or more sides to every situation — my side, your side, and the other side. As we as Americans stand at this crosswalk, we must make sure to look in all directions before stepping into the road that leads to the future of this country affecting the oncoming generations of our children and their children.
We have walked this crossway and are coming more and more divided with our beliefs and our ideologies. Somewhere along the way, we have become more involved in our individual personalities, looking at ourselves as the ultimate truth-tellers.
In Robert Frost’s poem “The Road Not Taken,” the traveler came to a place where the road diverged into two and he had to choose which road to take. He stood long and studied hard each one, carefully. Both were equally worn at the entrance, so seeing that they both seemed as if they were equally traveled did not help him make the decision. The traveler gazed as far down the road as he could see and saw that, down farther before the curve, one road seemed more traveled. He took the one less traveled and prayed that he made the best choice and would not regret his decision later in life.
Today as we stand as a country, state, community, church, and family gazing as far down the road as we can see, let us check our motive before moving forward.
We say that we are a God Bless America country, which means we have a road map. Let us consult it carefully so that we will have no regrets when the next generation asks “What did you do? What did you say? Where did you stand as the wrong was being done?”