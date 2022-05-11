Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
In my childhood days, most poor boys wore overalls. You went barefoot during the summer months. The stumped toes and cuts on your feet were many.
The feet got tough, and it was easy to run down a country road and never feel the hot ground or pavement. But when you got a new pair of overalls and a pair of any kind of shoes, it was a thrill that you never forgot.
It was on Saturday before Easter Sunday that my father bought us a new outfit. When my mother took them out of a brown paper sack and handed them to me, I could hardly wait to put them on. I remember thinking they sure did smell good.
I had to pull up the legs because they were too long. Back then boys turned up a cuff in their pants and wore them that way. I went back into the room with my mother, and to my surprise she handed me a new pair of tennis shoes. I could hardly believe my eyes. New overalls and shoes, too! I couldn’t ever remember getting them both at the same time.
I put the shoes on and rolled up the cuff in my overalls and stood up to where my mother and father could see me. My father made me stand still while he felt of my feet. Satisfied that the shoes fit me okay, he let me walk, showing them off. My sisters came back into the room, showing off their new dresses and shoes.
My oldest sister had gotten married and lived at a brickyard that was outside of town on the Kingston Highway. It is now the subdivision called Maplewood. We got up on Sunday and were told that we were going to her house for an Easter egg hunt. I could not wait for her to see my new outfit.
Her husband’s name was Vernon, but everyone called him Dut. He had an old truck and came to get us in it. My mother got in the seat with him, and my father got in the back with us kids. He was not going to let us in the back of that truck and it moving without a grownup with us.
We had a thrill, for we went through town and out in the country. I remember taking in everything I could see on the way.
Dut pulled into the yard, and we all jumped down, anxious to see our sister. She had not been married but just a few weeks, but we all missed her. After hugging all the girls and Mom and Dad, she turned to me.
Now being hugged wasn’t something that I looked forward to back then. She said, “Come here, Burt.” I slowly walked over to her. She gave me a big hug, and then to top it off, she kissed me on the forehead.
“Man alive — what did she do that for,” I remember thinking.
I scrambled backward, wiping my forehead.
Everyone was laughing as hard as they could. I remember looking at them and thinking I didn’t see anything funny about a girl’s slobbering all over you.
Of course time changed that thought, for it wasn’t only fun but most enjoyable.
