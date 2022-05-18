Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
In Part 1, a very young Lonie had just gotten a new Easter outfit — overalls and tennis shoes — that he was proud to show off at the family gathering at his just-married sister’s house ...
We were made to go inside and not peek while the grownups hid the eggs.
I was having trouble with my cuffs in my overall legs staying up. They kept falling down and getting under my shoes. I had almost fallen a couple of times. Zonie, my sister, came in and told us we could come out and hunt the eggs.
I ran outside as fast as I could. I wanted to find the first egg. Lillie Mae, one of my sisters, found the first egg. Gracie found the second one. I remember running and looking but couldn’t find any.
A basket had been placed on the porch to put the eggs in. I went over and looked in the basket. It was beginning to fill up, but I hadn’t found the first one.
I remember I stuck my hands into my pockets and started to walk to a tree that was in the back yard. There in the grass next to the tree was an egg. I picked it up, and there was another one. I had one in each hand when I saw another one. I put one in the pocket on the bib of my overalls and picked up the third one.
Then I saw eggs lying everywhere. I began to put eggs in my pockets. I had every pocket full with one in each hand. I started to go to the basket and put the eggs in it. Then wouldn’t know it? My cuffs in my overalls fell down and caused me to fall flat on my face.
I rolled over and sat up. The eggs in the bib of my overalls were all broken. When I rolled over, it crushed the ones in my back pocket. I got up and looked around for the eggs that I had in my hands when I fell.
They lay there on the ground. I couldn’t believe my eyes, for they were not broken. I picked them up and went over to the basket. I gently laid them down as not to break them. I was in the process of putting the remains of the broken ones in the basket when my mother walked up behind me.
I heard, “Burt, what in the world happened?”
I was told in later years that if you asked me how many there were I would stick up a finger on each hand and say, “One.” It could be one, or it could be a dozen. I would stick up two fingers and say, “One.”
“Did you break some eggs?” she asked.
Up went the two fingers, and I said, “I broke one.”
I remember my mother shaking her head and saying, “Get that one egg out of your pocket.”
She turned back and looked at me. “Come with me.”
I followed her into the house where she made me take off my overalls. She then carried them outside and shook the eggs out of the pockets.
Everyone looked, and then they began to laugh. I remember that I kept really quiet the rest of the day.
The next day, the new overalls were washed, and the legs taken up to where they could not get under your feet when you walked. It wasn’t too long after that I learned that two fingers were not one.