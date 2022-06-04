Here’s the thing — how long can we continue to play the blame game?
How much longer do we want to look out the window and play the blame game before picking up the mirror? Each of us plays a part.
Yes, they took an oath.
Yes, they swore to defend the citizens of the town.
Yes, they had weapons.
Yes, they had on bulletproof vests.
Yes, they heard rapid gunfire.
Yes, they knew that someone was inside the building getting shot.
Yes, they knew that they were outgunned by the shooter.
Yes, children were dying and being wounded as they stood waiting.
Yes, the classroom had windows made of glass that could have been broken.
Yes, the officers knew that all the gunman had to do was to aim and pull the trigger and the continuous spray of bullets would have mowed them down, one by one or all at one time, if they had gone to the window. So, they waited... and waited.
As they stood there waiting, all kinds of images must have entered their minds. Images of their own children, their wives and mothers and friends. Themselves dead. Their co-workers lying next to them, bleeding their lives away. Just as the little 10-year-old crawled up on the other 10-year-old to cover and protect him after he was shot.
These images have not stopped coming and will probably never stop. Thoughts are still coming as questions are still being asked about why the wait. Yes, those of us standing outside have all of the answers.
Here is the thing for those of us who are crying foul to realize: We all are responsible for the killing of those 21 people, as well as the ones before and the ones yet to come.
Some of us sat quietly on the sideline when we should have been speaking. Some of us took to the bully pulpit and drowned out the quiet-spoken ones who are opposed to returning to the “Wagon Train” and “Gunsmoke” days.
It would be better to return to those days because they had principles by which to live. If a man was shot in the back, that was deemed unfair and punishment by the law would follow. For a fight to be fair each man had to have his gun on him, not at home or in the wagon. Today, we have reasoned that it is perfectly fine for citizens to walk around with any type of weapons they desire and, if antagonized, use it on unarmed people no matter how young or how old. We justify the act by saying that he is operating within his 2nd Amendment rights — the right to bear arms.
The right to bear infantry style weapons is being included in that conversation. The right to bear arms that can outgun the police force we have hired to protect us citizens. And yet we expect the police to enter an area when they realize that they do not stand a chance of surviving.
Now we are crying foul because the police did not find it in their hearts to walk into the line of fire from an AR-15 in an attempt to save the lives of 19 babies. What thanks would they have gotten? Maybe the school would have been named after him or her. Maybe the classroom would have been dedicated to his family’s name. Maybe his thanks would have been that his children left behind would have gotten the hero of the year 2022 scholarship in the name of their mom or dad.
As I wrote in an earlier column, we Americans are pampered and spoiled. We only want to share success, not take the blame. Our selfish beliefs about our so-called freedoms are allowing us to make decisions putting other people’s lives in danger, as we sit comfortably in our offices and homes and call for our Constitutional rights to be protected.
Not to make light of this very serious dilemma, but we are all to blame for those deaths. It matters not what role we played, we are to blame. It matters not how loud we were or how silent we were, we share the blame. Some of the blood is on our faces, and we cannot wipe it off because our hands are also bloody.
Now let us move away from the window, close the shades, turn the lights up on bright and put the mirror in front of our faces asking the questions. What did I do to stop it? What did I do or say to cause it? What am I planning to do or say that could help avoid another horrific killing as this one? What should I do to help avoid this tragedy from happening again in our country, the land of the free and the home of the brave?