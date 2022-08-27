Brené Brown said, “If we have one or two people in our lives who can sit with us and hold space for our shame stories, and love us for our strengths and struggles, we are incredibly lucky.
“If we have a friend, or small group of friends, or family who embraces our imperfections, vulnerabilities, and power, and fills us with a sense of belonging, we are incredibly lucky.”
Well, color me incredibly lucky, because I have multiple people in my life that fill these roles, and it is amazing how often I lean on my wonderful friends.
These past couple of years have been a struggle for all of us in various ways, and my own personal topics have been both excruciating and life-changing.
In a recent series of articles about friendship on Vox Magazine’s website I read that, “Last year, the American Perspectives Survey reported that 12 percent of Americans now say they have no close friendships — compared with 3 percent in 1990. Nearly half say they have three or fewer close friends...”
We are becoming more and more isolated, and it’s not just covid that got us there.
While in the pre-covid world, much of the country had jobs that took us to an office or factory where we spent time around other people, our commutes were mostly spent in a car alone, often for very long drives. If you have a family, evenings were spent on activities that put you around people but with a task, rarely with the goal of visiting and getting to know each other.
Now, post-covid, a large number of people still work from home and group activities have been different for some time.
While I feel like many of us are getting back to a more normal routine, I do think that friendships have changed after the pandemic, and I’m here to tell you that we need to work on that, for our own sanity and for the benefit of our community.
“Having friends helps us feel more connected to our communities, increases our feelings of self-worth and belonging, and even helps us live longer, healthier lives,” the Vox series points out.
Friendships offer us benefits that family can’t. Unconditional acceptance and a freedom to be ourselves are much easier to find in the people who don’t have to live with us. The charm wears thin when they have to keep picking up your stinky socks.
If you have married your best friend, congratulations, because they have already decided to be OK with some of your quirks. If you’re really lucky, they will pick up your socks a hundred times and grin to themselves about how funny it is that you constantly leave them.
Friendships come in a lot of different styles, and I hope that you have at least one who fits in all the categories. I sure do, and here are a few examples.
I have a beautiful group of girlfriends who make an effort to get together every week, and we all hold dearly to that commitment. We call ourselves The Pack, and you can generally find us somewhere downtown every Wednesday night. Even during the height of the pandemic, we got takeout and gathered somewhere we could sit far apart to make sure that we got our time together. We encourage and support each other in all of our struggles, and use the opportunity to laugh and let off steam, which is so important to our wellbeing.
My book club serves a similar role, as we religiously gather once a month to wine, dine, laugh and, briefly, discuss the book that we have chosen for the event. Wonderfully, those friendships spill over into other activities and connections that are downright priceless. We really know how to have a good time together.
I made a new friend last year, through a mutual high school friend, and knew immediately that she would fit in well with our book club. She had moved to town right as the pandemic was starting and had not had the chance to meet many people since she arrived. She has said many times since how glad she is that our friend introduced us, because making new friends has completely changed how she is able to enjoy her new hometown.
An old Irish proverb says, “There are good ships and wood ships, ships that sail the sea, but the best ships are friendships, and may they always be.” Isn’t that the truth?
Among my friends, I am glad to hold several individuals that are the proverbial type who would “help you bury the body” if needed. These friends are ones that I rarely see but can call at the drop of a hat and say, “Hey, have you got a minute?” These are the friends who hold all of your darkest secrets and always know the right thing to say to talk you off the ledge, or how to simply listen if you need to teeter there for a bit.
I have friends with whom I can enjoy wonderful adventures, from beekeeping to hiking to trespassing to nights on the town; from a ride in the country to a trip around the world; the ones who are up for anything you come up with, and you are excited to hear from with their next thought.
Then there are the many friends in both high and low places that you can ask to help in order to get the job done. There is rarely a need to say it, but these friends will help you out, however they are able, with the unspoken knowledge that they can call you anytime they need help, too.
How do you pick a best one from all of these important relationships? You don’t! You thank your lucky stars and hug the necks of all of those that fall into the category of friend, because they are all the best in one way or another.