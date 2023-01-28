For the past six months my son, who is in the U.S. Air Force, has been deployed overseas. He will be returning stateside next week. His deployment is not to anywhere that put him in harm’s way. I did not have sleepless nights worrying that I might get a visit or phone call bringing me the news that no parent wants to hear. Still, in the back of your mind, those thoughts always linger.
There are many parents, spouses, children, and other loved ones who do have to worry they might get that news. While I have always felt for them, my son’s deployment made me have a better understanding of what they must feel.
Everyone currently serving in our armed forces is there by choice. The draft is long gone. Anyone still serving who was actually drafted made the choice long ago to stay in. All of these brave men and women choose to serve their country; knowing there is always a chance they will be in danger, yet they make the choice to serve. They all deserve our appreciation. That appreciation and gratitude must extend to their families and loved ones as well.
When my son informed me in 2012 he wanted to join the USAF Reserves I was surprised, shocked even. He was six months out of high school and trying to figure out what he should be doing. The military was not what I expected. Rigid structure, though something I believed he needed, was not something he typically reacted well to. I supported and encouraged him, as a good parent does. I was certainly proud of him. He actually enjoyed it, often taking short term orders on top of his required time as a reservist. In 2017 he decided to go active duty. I think it was the best decision he has made.
Until this past summer he has been stationed here in the states. He has been happy and seems to be thriving. He was excited to get his first overseas deployment. I was less so. His plan is to make it a career, a decision that I think will serve him well.
Over the years the U.S. has engaged in military actions that haven’t always had the complete support of the American people. Having a healthy debate about such involvements is good, but we must separate our opinion about the mission and our opinion about those who are actually fulfilling it. They are just following orders. They are not the ones making the political decisions. You can oppose the mission while still supporting the troops.
Over the holiday I received a fundraising email from the USO. I knew what the USO was and what they did, but never really gave it much thought. They were soliciting funds to help service men and women deployed overseas be able to call home for the holidays. This hit home with me. I had been able to communicate with my son during his deployment, but I realized that there were many parents who weren’t as lucky, and I gave. I hope others did as well.
Joey will be back in the states next week and he will await his next international deployment. I am blessed that he will return safe. I feel for those parents and loved ones who aren’t as lucky as me. I hope you do too.