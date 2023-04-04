I always encourage folks to get out of their houses and experience the great outdoors.
Whether it’s hiking, camping, fishing, hunting or merely walking around. I want people to get out in nature and see how beautiful it really is out there.
Well this past weekend I hadn’t planned on doing so much driving but in hindsight I’m glad I did. I had pieces of furniture to pick up in four different places and it had me zigzagging around Georgia and even a little bit into Alabama.
And it got me thinking that although I always encourage people to see how beautiful other parts of the country are, I never think about all the pretty parts that are right near us.
My first pickup took me to Fyffe, Alabama. I would normally go through Fort Payne but for some reason my GPS wanted me to get another view of that area. It took me through such communities as Sand Rock, Portersville and drove down a LOT of county roads.
I saw some pretty little farmhouses and a few trailer parks. I saw lots of little creeks and bridges, and at one point I saw a bunch of goats high on a rocky outcrop on somebody’s property over near Sand Rock.
Another trip took me to Yorkville. I used to live in Rockmart and I’m familiar with Yorkville but, as you know, there are always places that you’ve never seen before even though you’ve been near them. This was no different. I had to drive down roads I’d never been on before. I saw beautiful farms and barns, mostly along Holly Springs Road.
From there I had to drive to Bremen and Temple. And let me tell you, on a sunny day, the little backroads of Polk, Paulding and Haralson counties are a beautiful sight to see.
So many great little homesteads and pretty pastures, and of course this time of year the entire route was dotted with blossoming dogwood trees on the side of the road.
Every now and then a dog would run alongside a fence and follow my car as far as it could, only to have the relay picked up by the dog on the adjacent property.
Especially pretty spots on the drive back were along Vinson Mountain Road, Paris Mountain Road and Hutchins Mountain Road. If you’re ever in that area, take a leisurely drive up and down Paris Mountain Road. It’s very steep and windy but a beautiful area to see.
And it’s not just the scenery that was wonderful. I got to meet some very nice folks as well. These trips were to buy antique furniture from people’s homes. None of them were what you’d call wealthy people. But they’re what my granny would call salts of the earth. They were kind and welcoming, and every one of them treated me like I was an old friend come to visit.
With each stop I’d talk to the homeowners about the piece I was buying or about the area they lived in. They were all extremely pleasant to talk to. We might have talked about my drive or we talked about their property or we talked about the history of the pieces I was buying.
A couple in Fyffe had argued about the chairs they sold me. The husband loved them and wanted to keep them but the wife thought they were ugly and wanted to sell them. So they “compromised” and were selling them. It was funny to see them argue about the chairs as we loaded them into my car. The wife was used to getting her way in that house, I could tell.
I bought a dresser from a young couple in Yorkville, only to find out the dresser had made its way there from Rome. The lady of the house is a Rome native and she still has family here.
I purchased an antique wash stand from an older gentleman who inherited it from his parents, who in turn got it from their parents. He told me that he remembers many years ago his mother using it in their kitchen. She’d take fresh cut flowers from the yard and put them in a little vase on that wash stand. It was always a pop of color in the house when he was a boy, he said.
I love owning pieces of furniture that have a story like that. And now it’s in my house and I’ll take care of it and treasure it the way his family did. I may even put a little vase of fresh cut flowers on it to continue the tradition.
All of this is to say that getting out and experiencing new people and places doesn’t have to mean a big trip to another state. There are beautiful places to see and wonderful folks to meet right here in our own backyard if we care to look.
The weather is perfect right now for a nice drive to somewhere you’ve never been.