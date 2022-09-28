Man, do I hope someone out there reads this story before it is too late to be able to read!
A remarkable family man who is intelligent, financially secure, happily married, and full of humor is dying. Those who love him are heartbroken and know there was so much more he was meant to do.
Yes, there were warning signs, red flags, and sirens blaring. However, no matter how brilliant some perceive themselves to be, many will ignore the oncoming train, the inevitable crash, because of fear. My friend made a choice to let fear win.
He chose to ignore his sudden loss of appetite, diminished energy, and the changes seen in his mirror’s reflection. The fear of hospitals and distrust of doctors became paramount as his body began to fail. Family and friends begged him to seek medical help, but his stubbornness intensified while his health declined.
Finally, paramedics rushed him to the hospital after years of worsening illness. Of course, cancer had ravaged his body, and death was imminent. Too late to live, too late to repair, too late to put fear aside… too late.
And God is going to be unhappy.
The word “fear” is stated in the Bible precisely 365 times, ironically, the same number of days in a year. Coincidence? I doubt that, because fear robs us of what God wishes for us daily. The Lord expects us to live up to what he expects of us.
Everything he created was to enable us to live to the nth degree so that we may finish our job here on earth. Each of us is given talents to help another, whether we are teachers, doctors, scientists, or builders. Who gave us our skills?
Many of us will heed the warning signs of illness, obtain help, and move onward even if we struggle, and that is what is expected of us. When we let fear be in charge of our fate, we will fail to thrive.
How many have mentally fallen because they were afraid to ask for support? How many would still be alive if they had made efforts to receive medical aid?
We arm ourselves with guns to protect ourselves from dying at the hands of those bad folks, but many of us do not arm ourselves with the knowledge to escape the sting of unnecessary death. The only way to replace fear is with trust not only in God but in one’s own wisdom. And the only way to obtain such insight is through God.
Another man was 68 years old when he climbed a ladder and began to have chest pains. Immediately he called for assistance, and before he reached the hospital, his heart stopped. Medical teams rushed to revive him, and he returned home after a long stint in the hospital. He lived until he was 85 without an ounce of fear in his soul.
On his deathbed, his cardiologist said, “Ray, you are the only patient I have that has always done what I asked him to do to stay healthy.” My father’s reply, “Well, Doc, I had more living to do!”
And God was happy.
Our duty as the Lord’s children is to help not only ourselves and those we love but to do all in our power to live fully until we are called home. Our divine plan for each of us is to serve.
I call my friend Dan the new Biblical Job. He has been bombarded with challenging health issues for years. Even though he is tired and weary from all the battles, Dan is a retired preacher who trusts God to determine when his earthly assignment is done.
Dan understands that he is still an active minister who teaches us how to replace anxiety with trust and courage. He preaches, even in sickness, how to press forward — because there is a reason for you and me.
As we gain wisdom through faith, we are encouraged to believe “even though we walk through the shadow of death, we will fear no evil, for God is with us and his rod and staff will comfort us.”
But until we walk through death’s door, we must put fear aside to finish our life’s journey.
So, whoever out there needs a bit of encouragement to receive help or aid of any kind, do not waste time and get moving because you have a purpose.
Defeat fear before you become a victim of “too late.”