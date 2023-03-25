Over the last few years, the electoral process has come under attack in our state and our country. The method by which we cast our votes and make our voices heard has been criticized and villainized. The amazing and dedicated people who work the polls for us have been berated and abused. The very integrity of the system has been challenged. This has been done largely in furtherance of political objectives.
Floyd County has not been exempted from these attacks. The board of elections was reorganized by the Georgia General Assembly. It has seen its share of baseless voter challenges that have consumed huge amounts of resources, both financial and human, to address them. The board has been subjected to frivolous, and at times almost comical, allegations of voter fraud.
While it is true that there were some issues in 2020, those problems were corrected and they were a result of carelessness or incompetence rather than fraud. They were addressed and did not have an effect on the results of the election.
Since then, a new elections supervisor has been hired and the 2022 elections were held without any serious glitches, beyond the typical things that inevitably come up and are beyond anyone’s control. These were all dealt with swiftly and professionally.
The new elections supervisor has made transparency a top priority. She has been committed to seeing that the citizens of Floyd County understand how elections work here and feel confident in their integrity. She has spoken to numerous community organizations, including both the Floyd County Republican Party and the Floyd County Democratic Party, taking questions and providing valuable information.
A series of voter education workshops are scheduled for this year. The first one is this coming Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m. The topics will be general residency requirements, ID requirements, and the voter registration process. Such workshops are not required by law. They are designed to build public confidence in the process. The effort should be applauded, and the workshops attended.
A second one in June will focus on methods of voting and where to vote, including early voting, absentee voting by mail, and Election Day voting. A final one in mid-November will discuss audits, recap the election, and look toward the future.
Our democracy is only as strong as the institutions that are responsible for it. These include our elected officials, the local boards of election, and most importantly — we the citizens. It is essential that we be vigilant in overseeing the process. However, this vigilance must be motivated by genuine concern for the process and not by political opportunism or partisan bickering.
We are lucky here in Floyd County to have an elections supervisor who believes in ensuring the public has confidence in the electoral process and works hard to give the public reason for that confidence. It is possible that I will disagree with a decision she makes, but I am not worried about her motivation. By all accounts, she wants what we all want — free and fair elections with the highest participation levels possible. She shows us this not merely with her words, but also with her deeds.