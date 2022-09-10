It is always uplifting to have our former students reach out and let us know that all of our hard work was not in vain. Many times, our own children have no appreciation for what we are doing at the time.
I was not exempted from that, but I was blessed to have other young people in my life when my only son was born. Randy, Reggie, Robert, Sam, and the list goes on and on and on. They were able to help me guide him, and they also made an effort to keep him on the straight and narrow by spending precious time with him.
I was 37 when Stephen was born. Stephen’s dad was 20 years older than I was. My son was born to old parents. We could not get on the floor and play romper-room with him; if we got down we could not get up. But, fortunately, I had two friends, Marty and Eula, who would visit and play romper-room with him. Neither had children at that time. When their children were born, all I could do was pray for their strength.
When I received this letter from my son this week, reflecting on his days in school and the many teachers who toiled with him, I could not help but think about the children returning to school amid all of the turmoil going on across the nation. Children everywhere are facing so many challenges, but have we given any thought to our teachers?
This note from Stephen, which he wrote in a lighthearted way, will run deep for many of us parents -- teachers as well as former students:
"OPEN LETTER OF APOLOGY TO ALL OF MY PAST TEACHERS: It seems most appropriate on this Labor Day Monday to write this letter of a sincere apology. To all of the teachers (including my Mom) who have ever tried to teach me ANYTHING -- starting with my first teacher, PerformingArts Samuel, and all others, from Main Elementary, North Heights Elementary, East Rome Jr. High, East Rome High, Rome High, Morehouse College Princeton Seminary, and lastly Knox Seminary -- I AM SOOOO SORRY.
"I am sorry for the times I didn't listen, didn't care, refused to learn, talked back, and I'm sure on some occasions made your lives miserable 🤦🏽♂️.
"It's not so much I was a bad kid... but I was just a kid. A kid who each of you poured a portion of your lives into, and I didn't appreciate what that meant at the time. But, in this season of my life I have come to a brand-new understanding of, and appreciation for, the love teachers have for their children.
"As I think about my children, these young people who I am responsible for teaching & educating, I can't help but imagine that as I look at them, I am seeing myself. I see myself and my childhood friends reflected in the faces of these children every single day. I asked myself the question, "Were we like that???" And emphatically the answer is, "Yes!" 😂😂😂
"In our own way, if we live long enough, we really do meet ourselves. And with sincere gratitude, I thank God for the love and patience of every teacher I've been blessed to have. I did not realize how deeply the lives of students are planted in the hearts of teachers. Teachers who love us more than we know and more than can be expressed. Teachers who desire to see us grow and succeed.
"Even as I write this, I find myself praying from the bottom of my heart for God to use every gift of grace I have to teach these children. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
"But I'm not alone. Every educator carries the weight of wanting to be a better teacher. Not only that, but every person who comes into contact with these children, from bus drivers who drop them off, to cafeteria workers who feed them, to custodians who make the environment clean and safe, understands... They are the reason we rise early. They are the reason we stay up late. They are the reason we don't have "Days Off." I didn't understand that before, but I understand it now.
May Grace be with us.
SPSamuel, teacher"
In many of our Baptist churches, we have a song that we sing called “We Will Understand it Better By and By.” Many times while singing it, we are thinking that it means when we get to the other side of the sun -- but much of our understanding is for this side of the sun, when we are faced with some of life’s challenges.
I am sure my son did all of the things he mentioned above. So let me say to parents of today: Do not assume that your darling children are angels, because they are not. You may see them later in life and think so, but not at this age.
Most teachers are in the classrooms because they do love what they do, and love the children they teach. Since coming out of the classroom some 28 years ago, I have had so many students issue verbal apologies for their behavior while in my classroom.
One thing that I have never had is a parent apologizing for agreeing with the child that I, as a teacher, must have disliked him or her for one reason or another. That kind of behavior is so unhealthy for all concerned, but mainly for the child.