Today is an important day. December 21st marks the anniversary of John J. Flournoy’s act establishing a state Deaf school in Georgia. It took only one day for him to propose, influence, and take to the table his proposal, which legislators passed. The process took months or years in other states.
Only one day!
And, the year the act passed was 1833. I emphasize 1833. That means Georgia School for the Deaf was the fifth Deaf school. Deaf education in the U.S. began with American School for the Deaf in Hartford, Connecticut. The school was established in 1816 and opened in 1817. Other Deaf schools followed.
There were Deaf school founders who proposed and passed acts establishing Deaf schools. Some opened and operated their own schools. Some were even funded by states to provide free public education to Deaf students. The states and key players were clearly communicating with each other, but many states had hidden agendas. We have uncovered stories of states hiring other people to operate the schools behind the backs of Deaf and other minority founders.
Key players often started with families with a Deaf child or children, with the support of local leaders. In Georgia, John Flournoy was a Deaf leader and Asa Prior of the pioneering family of Cedartown was a key player.
John’s older brother, Marcus Flournoy, attended the Paris Deaf School. He was also one of the earliest students to attend the Braidwood Academy, also known as the Cobb School, in Virginia. When ASD opened, Marcus was rejected for admission. John highly likely knew what Marcus experienced to receive an education. We also know from newspaper clippings that John himself attended ASD and visited often upon completing his studies.
In 1832, the older two Deaf Prior children entered ASD. One year later, John’s act passed. GSD opened in 1835 in Cedartown under the name Cedar Valley Academy and operated for 10 years. The state even passed a bill establishing the board of trustees.
The Prior family paid out of pocket until the state funded the school. Then, “Cedar Valley Academy” was closed and buried for nearly 200 years. The Deaf school opened again as GSD in Cave Spring in 1846. The State of Georgia’s annual reports noted that GSD was the 11th Deaf school to open. There is a mention in passing of John’s bill but no mention of the original GSD, CVA. In fact, after 1846, it seems as if CVA dropped off the face of the earth.
Deaf schools have similar stories in other states, such as Ohio, Alabama, and North Carolina.
The wheels for a Deaf school in Ohio were set in motion in 1826 thanks to Colonel Smith, a Deaf leader and an 1825 ASD graduate; and Justus Bradley, the father of three Deaf children and a pioneer of his town. Bradley pushed for a Deaf school with the help of his friends in the community. On Jan. 31, 1827, with the passage of a bill and the establishment of a board of trustees, Tallmadge Deaf School was established. The Bradleys paid out of pocket at first and then the state funded the school during the second year.
Ohio quietly created a separate board of trustees and appointed, hired, and paid a new superintendent to be trained at ASD, known for Deaf education training. The state determined that the state-recognized Ohio School for the Deaf would be located in Columbus while waiting for the new superintendent to complete his training. A month before the opening of the new school, Justus Bradley committed suicide at the age of 46, clearly affected by the turn of events.
OSD opened on Oct. 29, 1829, with only three students, none of which were TDS students. However, several TDS students, including the three Bradley sisters, entered OSD between the years of 1832 and 1835. TDS was then buried for nearly 200 years.
Deaf schools have different ways of marking their anniversaries. Some follow the passage of a bill and some follow the opening of a school. However, the fact remains that Deaf people are frequently passed over for hearing people. Deaf people are also at the highest risk of losing jobs, especially positions of leadership.
John Flournoy proposed, influenced, and passed this important act 189 years ago today. It was only 17 years from the establishment of the first Deaf school in the U.S. until John’s act passed. When you really think about it… only one day! That’s magical. Hats off to John J. Flournoy!