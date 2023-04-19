So long ago I don’t remember when, That’s when they say I lost my only friend. Well they said she died easy of a broken heart disease, As I listened through the cemetery trees. — “One Headlight” by Jakob Dylan
When I heard The Wallflowers singing “One Headlight” for the first tme, I wasn’t sure what Jakob Dylan was singing about, but I had no doubt that, whatever it was, meant a great deal to him. He has said that the song contains metaphors related to the death of ideas.
With the current state of politics being what it is, here and in democracies elsewhere, it’s hard not to think that the death of the idea of democracy is a real possibility.
A recent poll by the Wall Street Journal and the National Opinion Research Center yielded some shocking findings. From 1998 to present, the percentage of Americans that believe patriotism is important dropped from 70% to 38%, and those that say community involvement is important declined from 47% to 27%.
Social Progress Imperative is an organization that tracks social progress across the world. Its Social Progress Index is a ranking based on metrics indicating quality of life including nutrition, safety, freedom, the environment, health, and education. In the 2020 rankings, the US was in the second tier, 28th of 163 countries. The US ranked 19th in 2011. America ranked No. 1 in quality of universities and is a world leader in medical technology but ranked 91st in access to quality education and 97th in access to quality healthcare. The US ranked an abysmal 100th on discrimination against minorities.
Those numbers illustrate the divide in America, an America where money buys privilege, an America heading in the wrong direction, an America in which the game is rigged for those that least need the advantage.
Considering these numbers, it’s not hard to see why patriotism has ebbed in America; many people have given up. They no longer believe in the idea of America or democracy. Worse yet, we’ve given up on each other.
One of the beliefs that runs through the cultural fabric of America is American Exceptionalism. Everyone has their own thoughts about what American Exceptionalism means, but most would agree that liberty, equality before the law, individual responsibility, and laissez-faire economics are its basic elements. But the idea itself assumes fair play, that everyone plays by the rules, that the game cannot be bought.
Individual responsibility will always be a requirement of people in a free society; freedom cannot exist without it. Liberty is defined as being free from control or restrictions. If some Americans are not provided access to the resources, such as a good education and good health care, needed to build a life for themselves in the modern world, then their opportunities, are restricted in relation to the opportunities of citizens with access to those resources.
If discrimination based on race, religion, or sexual orientation exists, then not all Americans are equal before the law. If our economic policies heavily and consistently profit the wealthy and influential at the expense of the poor, then the game is being bought, and the government should intervene.
If we want democracy to flourish, we must level the playing field.
There are few noble moments in human history, a history filled with treachery, greed, and hubris. But the idea of America, that is noble thing, an idea that helped shape the modern world and improve the global human condition for more than 200 years.
There is a reason that Lady Liberty holds a torch. She lights the way to safety, the way to hope, and the way to freedom, not just for America, for the world. Her flame has shown the way to religious freedom for the persecuted, to political freedom for the oppressed, and to freedom to live for those fleeing famine and war.
People die, history continues, and few of us will be long remembered; it is inexorable, and time cares little for the vagaries of men, but the death of the idea of America; that would be a true tragedy.
In this moment, it is up to us to determine if the American Experiment survives.