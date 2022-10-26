Have you seen brown signs on roads and highways pointing people to historic sites? We sure could use those kinds of signs for Deaf schools.
Today, Deaf schools are dying. Especially the smaller Deaf schools, like Georgia School for the Deaf, where enrollment is dwindling. In the 1810s, there were many more Deaf schools, both big and small. There are only about 70 Deaf schools still in operation, fewer than in the past.
There are no laws to protect Deaf schools. Instead, there is a law diverting Deaf students to mainstream schools.
The 1975 mainstreaming law is one of the main reasons why Deaf schools are dying. The law is damaging the rich language and culture that only Deaf schools can provide. One by one, the Deaf schools are closing within a few years of each other. Let’s look at the past 25 years.
Nebraska School for the Deaf closed in 1998. Wyoming School for the Deaf was next, in 2000. Then Central North Carolina School for the Deaf closed in 2001. After that, South Dakota School for the Deaf closed in 2011. Most recently, Austine School for the Deaf in Vermont closed in 2014.
Private Deaf schools, most founded by Deaf leaders, were not immune. Asa Prior, the father of the five Deaf Prior siblings, built a small log cabin in Cedartown that would be the future First Baptist Church in 1835, after John J. Flournoy’s act passed establishing a Deaf school in Georgia. The First Baptist Church also served as a private, later state-funded school, Cedar Valley Academy. Prior paid for expenses out of his pocket from 1835 until the State of Georgia funded the school in 1842.
Private Deaf schools came before Deaf-governed Deaf schools. James A. Watterson opened his school in 1849, which Alabama funded in 1852. It closed after Watterson was fired for marrying a former student. The second founder of Alabama School for the Deaf, Joseph H. Johnson, opened the school in 1858.
The Deaf world is a very small one and throughout history we find numerous stories like these. The third founder of Arkansas School for the Deaf, Joseph Mount, faced a similar situation.
Another example of a Deaf leader being pushed aside involves North Carolina School for the Deaf.
Philip H. Neilson, a devout Deaf Christian, opened a private Deaf school. His organization made a proposal to the North Carolina legislature to establish North Carolina School for the Deaf in 1827. In 1830, the proposal was rejected. In December 1842, Neilson declared that he wished to establish the school himself. The following month, his proposal was also rejected by the legislature. Later that year, a hearing teacher at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind, William D. Cooke, suggested that the state establish a Deaf school. Suddenly, the idea seemed good to Gov. Morehead.
In January 1845, NCSD was incorporated in Raleigh. In 1854, a determined Neilson opened a private Deaf school in a part of the 200-room hotel his father bequeathed to him. The hotel is still in operation today, currently called the Hot Springs Resort and Spa in what is now Asheville, North Carolina.
Deaf leaders were not the only victims. A hearing blind leader, Dr. Platt H. Skinner — the founder of what is today Gallaudet University and the Clerc Center — and his Deaf wife opened a private Deaf school in Washington, DC. Their colleagues and students spoke tactile ASL with him. Skinner frequently experienced oppression by those he worked with.
He opened a private Deaf and blind school in 1856. Amos Kendall served on the board of directors and became incited when he learned Skinner had enrolled a Black Deaf student. He fabricated allegations of Skinner abusing and neglecting his students, bringing Skinner to court repeatedly.
An opportunist, Kendall used the so-called goodwill donation of his run-down Rose Cottage and 2 acres of his property (now known as Kendall Green) as leverage to take over operations of the school and gain recognition as the founder.
The Skinner/Kendall school was later split into Kendall Demonstration Elementary School and Model Secondary School for the Deaf, which is currently housed under the Laurent Clerc National Deaf Education Center, a division of Gallaudet University.
I am nervous — it seems we are watching Deaf schools disappearing faster and faster. I have not yet seen a new law protecting Deaf schools from closing. After 1810, there were many Deaf schools in operation and were the de facto choices when it came to Deaf education; 200 years on, I am sure there are many more that we have not uncovered.
We have only recently discovered that Cedar Valley Academy, the first GSD, operated from 1835 to 1845. It was swept under the rug for over 100 years, and GSD Alumni Association is now taking it out of obscurity and spotlighting it.
We should erect the brown signs at the sites of the Deaf schools and draw attention to them. History must not be forgotten lest it repeat itself, potentially doing more harm to Deaf people or other marginalized communities.