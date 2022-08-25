Back when I was a kid, I had all kinds of aspirations. From being a fighter pilot to being on the first manned flight to the moon, to being maybe a star on Broadway or maybe even a teacher — all sounded exciting to me as I grew up.
When I watched the little fighter planes twirl around, fly upside down, nose-dive toward the ground or shoot up into another atmosphere, I realized that this was unrealistic. Besides the fact that I was afflicted with motion sickness back during my growing up years, I don’t remember any female fighter pilots. I think women were thought to be too fragile or were supposed to stay home and have babies. I don’t know.
I missed out on being on the first manned space flight, too. That was in 1969 and I was graduating from college. I didn’t have any knowledge of what it took to be an astronaut, but I knew it took lots of training and being in spherical things that whirled around and twisted and turned the occupant every which way and at high speeds. My old motion sickness reared its ugly head and laughed. No, being an astronaut was out of the question.
Being a star on Broadway seemed to be a much more realistic goal. I had a double major in college, one being Speech with an emphasis in Acting and Directing. I’m not sure why it was called Speech in the first place, but no matter. I was in quite a few plays, won a Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress award, which seemed to tell me that I had some talent in that field.
My drama coach was a wonderful man who taught me about stage directions, building sets, directing plays. He was marvelous and we are still in touch after over 50 years. He was also a wise man. When I told him of wanting to go to New York City, he gave me a realistic look at what that meant — especially to a young, naive woman. He knew me. He knew I would not give up my integrity for a role. I had lived a rather pampered and guarded life. In truth, I was relieved that he guided me in another direction, toward being an educator.
Someone told me about a job in a little northwestern Georgia town. I remember driving through it on our family vacations to Florida. I called and talked to the superintendent of Calhoun City Schools, Vassa Cate. He was encouraging and told me to call him back later in the week. I think this was in early August.
When I did call him back, he actually offered me a job, sight unseen, of being a social studies teacher. He asked me if I was good-looking and I was so excited about being offered a job, I said, “Oh, Mr. Cate. I’m just gorgeous!” In reality, him even asking that this day and age would probably not be acceptable, but knowing Mr. Cate, it was not meant to be anything but funny. He introduced me as the gorgeous Miss Emert (no, I wasn’t married then) at our first teachers’ meeting. I kind of wanted to crawl into an imaginary hole in the floor.
The thing is, I will always be grateful to Mr. Cate for taking a chance on me. My boss and principal at Calhoun Jr. High School was Mrs. Dan Strain. I learned she was not happy with how I was hired. She was on vacation when Mr. Cate hired me. I wound up teaching English and when she found out I was a drama person, I directed all the plays while employed there. Later, when I left teaching for a while, she told me I would always be a teacher. She was right and I retired from education nine years ago.
The first day of the beginning of my teaching career was in 1969. I felt at home. I was not the least bit scared. My students were 8th graders and I came to adore them. What a wonderful group of young people — smart, well-manned, good kids. They grew up to be successful adults and I’m proud to know them.
Time and life brought me to teaching everything from preschool to Adult Education. It was with the latter that I found my niche. I learned that these students were special. They had guts and determination. And some were in their 70s. They always wanted a high school diploma and beyond. Some are college graduates now and went on to bigger and better things.
Do I have regrets of choosing my career? Absolutely not. I’d do it all over again.
And to all the teachers and students, here’s wishing you a wonderful and successful ’22/’23 school year.