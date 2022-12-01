In 1969, I moved away from home the day after graduating from college to start my career in education. My new home would be in a little Northwest Georgia town and my plans were to teach there for a year and then move back to Tennessee.
I had left college with no dream of getting married. Marriage was not that important to me. I wanted a career and working to earn my own money was important to me. Being independent had always been one of my natural traits. I never wanted to depend on anyone for my stability in the future. I wanted to be free.
Little did I know, on that August morning when I first stepped into Calhoun Jr. High School, that my life would not go any way I thought it would. I did date some in the early months and was even engaged for a short time, but I was not going to settle as some women do. And my observation was that if you settle, you might not find the happiness you wanted.
In 1970, I met a young man with a great sense of humor and a winning smile. It was a bit disconcerting because that smile affected me in an almost disturbing way. I started having thoughts of marriage and children. I wasn’t ready for that, but we both realized that my thoughts were his thoughts too. One evening he came up the stairs of my apartment and as I opened the door he asked, “Little girl, will you marry me?”
Well, that’s all it took. My answer was a resounding “Yes!” And the rest is history. We had our first date on Feb. 20, 1970, and were married on June 6, 1970. We did not believe in long engagements! Willie Mack Tribble performed the ceremony at First Methodist Church in Calhoun, and now 52-plus years later, we are still together. I guess you can say it was love at first sight.
Our first child, a daughter, Heather, arrived almost five years later. All that talk in town about our quick marriage was for naught. From there we had a son, Heath, in 1977, another son, Hayden, in 1979, and a son in 1983, our last child, Hartwell. We were a family of six just like that. Our home was full of noisy little children who grew as Bill and I raced to Show Choir and sporting events on a continual basis. We were a busy bunch.
Heather went off to college and met a young man who stole her heart and ours. They were married by none other than Willie Mack Tribble some 27 years after Bill and I. We were now a family of seven. Some five years later, they presented us with our first grandchild, a boy named Jeffrey. Some five years after that, they had a daughter, River, and our family grew by one more. Now we were nine.
Our oldest son, Heath, met a young woman while he was doing archeology work before he started law school. She was a beautiful girl with turquoise eyes and a sweetness about her. I could tell Heath was smitten with her and she with him. In 2003 they were married on the farm at Evelyn’s Eden. We were now an immediate family of 10! Our family gatherings were getting to be so fun with our grandchildren’s squeals of laughter filling every nook and cranny in the house. In 2015, Heath and Kelly added to our family with a precious wee daughter, Evelyn. Now, we were 11.
In 2015, our middle son, Hayden, brought home an adorable young woman I had taught in preschool. It seems they had been sweet on each other since high school. She had a daughter, Alex, from a previous marriage. Hayden and Carrie eloped in 2015 and now we were 13. They had a son, Hatcher, in 2016 and another son, Gaines, in 2020. We were now 15!
In 2021, last summer, I was ordained to perform the marriage of Hartwell and Christopher at our home on the sky deck. It was a wonderful ceremony with lots of joy. I was hoping Hart would find someone and he did. In reality, they have been together 10 years. We love Christopher. He is our second son-in-law. They moved to New York the end of last summer. I miss them both. We are now 16!
Our home was full this Thanksgiving. Our sister Kitty joined us. We were sharing memories and I remembered when Jeffrey was around 2 and his Uncle Mike had just said the blessing. Jeffrey started singing the ABC song. This Thanksgiving, we all started singing the ABC song. It was a great moment. Jeffrey is 20 now.
We shared what we were all thankful for and our youngest grandchild, Gaines, said, “Granddaddy.”
I agree.