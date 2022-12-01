Please consider these facts: The past six years are the hottest on record in 29 countries and Antarctica. CO2 is being released into the atmosphere faster than any time in the past 66 million years. Ice shields are breaking quickly in western Antarctica; without them intact, the melting of two major glaciers is estimated to raise sea levels 10 feet. One of those glaciers is the size of Florida.
Even a six-foot sea rise would wipe out many major cities along both our coastlines as well as Georgia’s own Savannah, Brunswick, Darien and the barrier islands like Tybee and Jekyll. As sea levels rise and tidal surges become more extreme, lands far inland will be affected.
Our food supply from those affected areas will most likely disappear. When businesses and health care facilities are forced to close down due to the direct impact of climate change, the magnitude of climate refugees relocating to our communities in Northwest Georgia will skyrocket. Is Floyd County ready? If not, what are we doing to get ready?
Around the world extreme heat, drought, floods and wildfires are increasing. Forecast models of tropical storm systems indicate that the severity and frequency of these seasonal storms are growing stronger, longer and more damaging. Whether or not you accept the science of climate change, the effects of it cannot be denied.
We are conducting a truly unprecedented experiment with our planet by continuing the use of fossil fuels. And the faster things change, the greater the risks of some really nasty surprises happening.
This is fearful, stressful stuff. And you may not want to think about it. So, I’ll cut to the bottom line: Climate change is not only a science issue; it is not “just” an environmental issue. It’s a health issue, a food issue, a water issue, and an economic issue. It’s an issue of hunger, and of poverty and of justice. It’s a human issue. Climate change is real, it’s human-caused, and its risks are serious.
But there is also some good news. Bravo to International Paper right here in Rome, Ga. They are closing their coal unit and converting to natural gas. That is huge. State regulators unanimously approved Georgia Power’s 2022 Integrated Resources Plan that includes retiring all of its coal plants by 2028! Again, huge! Bravo. The ball is rolling. Let’s keep pushing it.
Cities all around the country have been at the forefront of sustainability and climate innovation, and their climate action plans serve as a testament to this important work. Locally let’s keep focusing on improving building efficiency, investing in electric vehicles, optimizing waste operations, improving public transportation and investing in renewable energy.
The facts and impacts of global warming are readily accessible from many sources and most sources cast a dismal outlook. But I’m hopeful, because much of the technology we need to get us to a low-carbon future is already in place. What is lacking now is the will and the investment.
I’m excited to see what we collectively choose to do in Rome, Ga., to prepare ourselves for what is certainly going to affect us. Because it’s not just about reducing the damages to our planet from fossil fuels: It’s about the hope for a sustainable future.
A few interested citizens have created a study group to both learn and engage Northwest Georgia in support of a low-carbon future. If you have interest in knowing more about this group, please contact me. All are welcome. We have also created a Facebook page “Sustainability Rome” to collect your ideas and comments.