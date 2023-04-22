If you have been paying any attention to the news lately you have certainly heard at least a little about artificial intelligence, or AI. It has been a hot topic on all of the major news outlets and all over the internet. Open AI’s Chat GPT4 is all the rage right now. You can have conversations with it. It even has the ability to write text based on input from the user. It can write fiction, press releases, and even poetry.
I am not always the quickest person to embrace new technologies and frequently face the consternation of my friends. I eventually succumb. I am not writing this on a manual typewriter, I check my email on my smartphone, and I use “google” as a verb.
I have been encouraged to embrace these advances in AI. It has been suggested to me that it has potential as an assistive technology that can help me given my visual impairment. My friends are almost certainly correct.
Writing is a key component of what I do for a living. It has been suggested to me that using Chat GPT4 would help me with this. To this point I have resisted. It feels like cheating to me. Many have told me it’s not, that it’s just another tool, like Siri. Deep down I know I will eventually give in and try it, but not on this column.
We will see what all these new tools can do and how they can be integrated into daily life, performing tasks that make everyday life easier and/or more enjoyable. That is the measure by which you determine whether a new technology has truly arrived.
Some interesting questions arise as these new AIs become more widely used. I can easily envision a scenario where a student decides to take a short cut and asks Chat GPT4 to write his term paper. On the face it would seem like that is plagiarism, but is it? How would the instructor know? I don’t envy the instructors.
It is also claimed that these AIs can write things in the voice of famous authors. I can foresee some unscrupulous person asking it to write a story in the style of Mark Twain, or some other writer, and then trying to pass it off as an undiscovered work by that author. How do they prove it is, or others prove it isn’t?
There are certain to be some groundbreaking legal cases as well. If someone tells the AI to write a song lyric, then someone records the song and the song becomes a hit, who owns the publishing rights to the song? Is the song owned by the person who tasked the AI to write it or the company that owns the AI? It is usually the owner of these rights that makes a large portion of the money for a song.
With every new innovation we see wonderful benefits, but there is also always people who find a way to exploit it, usually for profit or power. Society has worked through this scenario before and will no doubt do it again.