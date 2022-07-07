“High-speed internet service is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity.”
Digital technology and Wi-Fi access have become a fundamental part of life. From my experience as a high school student, many school assignments and projects have become impossible to complete without internet and Wi-Fi services.
However, many students in the Rome community attempt to do the impossible, struggling to succeed in their educational lives without the essential internet connectivity.
This problem caused by the lack of adequate Wi-Fi and technological access plagues much of the Rome community, impacting not only students’ ability to explore and learn beyond what they are exposed to in the classroom but also impeding their success in the future.
Although many programs have been put into action to help people affected by this “Digital Divide” — including free high-speed Wi-Fi in many public places, the distribution of mobile hotspots, and local advocacy programs — more needs to be done for the youth of Rome.
This help has come in the form of the Affordable Connectivity Program. This federal program aims to provide funding for the provision of discounted technology and internet services to eligible households.
With a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service and a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers — if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price — many students can now gain the Wi-Fi access that they need.
To be eligible for this program, households must have an income at 200% or below the Federal Poverty Guidelines or utilize certain initiatives, such as the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Supplemental Security Income, WIC, Veteran’s Pension or Survivor Benefits, or Lifeline.
Despite what we may think, this program may apply to many of Rome’s residents. In fact, according to U.S. News and the Georgia Department of Education, just at Rome High School 66% of students qualify for Free or Reduced Lunch, and 95% do in the remaining Rome City Schools. Overall, according to GDE, the percentage of Free and Reduced Lunch within the Rome City school system is 87.58% and it is 30.14% in the Floyd County system. This is just one example of the extent of people that could benefit tremendously from this program.
The application process is quite simple as well. To apply for this advantageous initiative, fill out an application online, by mail, or contact a participating service provider. Online applications can be found at WhiteHouse.gov/getinternet or AffordableConnectivity.gov.
After enduring this long lasting problem, a solution for those dealing with the Digital Divide has emerged. Not only is awareness of this new program critical for the Rome community itself, but it will also help to lift up the people left behind in the cycle of constant technological advancement.