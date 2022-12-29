Through the years I enjoyed making New Year’s resolutions. There is a particular journal I like that my family usually gives me for Christmas every year. Enthused with my new journal, I write the resolutions in it every year.
I usually run out of enthusiasm for my resolutions by June.
In recent years I stopped making resolutions. I, instead, choose a word that inspires me and I make it my focus in the new year. Sometimes I choose a phrase of two or three words. Determined to maintain my focus on the new theme for the year, I concentrate on it and am inspired throughout the year.
Two of my favorite past themes have been “joy” and “gratitude.” Those word themes encouraged me throughout the year and it was fun centering my thinking around them.
I am in the habit of giving a great deal of thought to my theme every year. Peace is a timely topic. There is a well known song that goes, “Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.” Every year at Christmas, we think of “Peace on Earth, good will to men” and we continue to pray for that.
For 2023, I considered two words, “peace” and ”attitude.” On further thought, I decided my theme for the coming year is “An attitude of peace.”
There are many things these days about which I am very concerned, and about which I can do nothing. I am referring to world events. Having an attitude of peace means being aware of things I cannot change, and thinking about what gives me peace. If I find joy, I will find peace.
If you know what gives you joy, you are probably a happy, well adjusted person. People cannot fail to notice that about you. It is entirely probable that you inspire people. They see you doing things about which you are enthused — things for which you have a passion — and they are inspired to find their own passion. They see you living a life filled with joy and peace and they cannot wait to do likewise.
There are many things which give me joy. When I sit still and read my Bible I find joy. Riding my bicycle and feeling the wind in my face gives me joy.
Spending time with my grandchildren is pure joy. Spending time with my family and friends is a huge blessing and gives me a great deal of joy.
Writing these columns, and journaling is an ongoing source of joy. I find peace in all of these things. That certainly reduces my stress level.
Serious health concerns of family members and the death of a family member are among the many reasons 2022 has been a difficult year. Subsequently, finding joy, and having an attitude of peace is a huge blessing.
I hope you can find ways to have an attitude of peace in your life in 2023. If you look for it, you will find it.