I was supposed to have jury duty this past week, but I had to get out of it.
I was headed to the Georgia Beekeepers Association Fall Conference before the week was out so I called and explained the situation. I offered that they could reschedule me to a different week, or that I could serve through Wednesday, though that seemed risky if I were to get assigned to a case.
She told me how to fill out the affidavit on the back of my jury summons, get it notarized and drop it by their office. I didn’t consider clarifying what that meant, as I had been saying I could serve part of the week, so when I called Sunday evening to hear the instructions, I wasn’t sure if “all jurors are to report on Monday morning” included me, or not.
And so I went, because the last thing I wanted to do was not show up and find a cop on my doorstep down the road. I take the obligation seriously, even though my dog has eaten my jury summons more times than not.
There never seems to be a good time for your jury duty to arrive. Pregnancy (intense morning sickness), then illness, then a very important job obligation were my excuses for the first three times I was called.
I really didn’t want to get out of it. I think it is an important part of our responsibilities as American citizens, so the fourth time I was called, I was glad to serve and got assigned to a jury. It was both fascinating and excruciating to know that we held the outcome of a terrible situation in our hands, and I was so impressed by how a group of 12 diverse people could come together and discuss the situation, hear each other’s opinions, and come to a wise conclusion.
Perhaps we should practice doing this on other topics, like politics for example.
On Tuesday, I found myself wishing I was sitting in a jury box as I faced an 18-wheeler head on at 60 miles an hour. Yes, I am serious.
I had finished my radio show with Matt Davis and had an errand to run in Cedartown, so I took 27 out of town in a bit of a rush to make my appointment. I came across a bridge into a small rise and a curve in the road and looked ahead and thought, “That’s weird. The way the road curves here makes it look like that 18-wheeler is in my lane.” That was no illusion, which I discovered when we were barreling straight at each other as I came out of the curve.
I was able to get over, laying on the horn as I went to try and get his attention. Other cars had passed him, but I really don’t think he had noticed he was going the wrong way until he faced the honking crazy lady in front of him.
Fortunately, the cars behind me were also able to get out of his way, in spite of heavy traffic, as he crawled to a stop and got as far off the road as he could before the bridge. Another 18-wheeler was on the bridge and was just barely able to squeeze past him where he landed.
As I gathered myself and got farther down the road, I saw where he had crossed the median and just kept going. I had to wonder what in the world his excuse was.
I guess he must have fallen asleep in class the day they taught them to not fall asleep at the wheel and cross a deeply grass-divided highway into oncoming traffic and just keep going, as though picking a lane is more liberal than most of us take it.
My cousin is a retired truck driver and has often warned us of how important it is to drive carefully around big trucks, because their power and girth is hard to control if something goes wrong.
My grandfather was a truck driver and he would likely have said the same thing. And I would have listened.
One of the proudest moments of my childhood is the time that my class took a field trip to see Rosebud at the Mathis Dairy on the south side of Atlanta. You must be of a certain age to remember Rosebud, but she was quite well known back then as the dairy’s mascot, and thousands of schoolchildren visited her each year to collect their “I Milked Rosebud” buttons.
We were all duly excited, but as we sat in traffic on I-85 I looked over and was shocked to no end to see my grandfather driving the big truck next to our bus. I squealed with glee and started waving as hard as I could, informing my classmates, “That’s my Daddy Jack!”
Daddy Jack was a good truck driver because he had years of experience under his belt. His family owned the Royston Tomato House in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, and he started driving a truck to Florida every week to pick up tomatoes at the ripe old age of 13.
I guess the child labor laws were a little loser back then, and I guess he was tall enough to see over the steering wheel, which might have been the only requirement, since tomatoes wait for no man.
I never heard any stories of mishaps, though I’m sure he had them. But I can’t help but think that if we put kids behind the wheel of a large vehicle early in life, they might have a better understanding of the magnitude of the task.
We grownups have to learn fast the obligations of grownup tasks, and there isn’t much room for excuses, especially when lives are at stake. I hope the gentleman behind the wheel of that truck was OK, but what excuse would have been important enough had he hit someone head on?