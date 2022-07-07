My head turned to the familiar sound. I knew the instrument. I cherished that distinct sound. It was coming from another room, and I knew who must be making music with that tenor guitar. The guitar had belonged to my dad who had since passed away. My husband and I were visiting our son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter in Huntsville, Alabama.
Before my dad died, he told me he wanted Heath to have his beloved guitar. Dad had it specially made. Tenor guitars have a wonderfully melodious sound, higher pitched than a regular guitar. Heath learned how to play guitars on his own, no real lessons, much like my dad did, but he took advice from his grandfather.
By then, Mom and Dad had moved to Calhoun, Georgia, to be closer to my family. Daddy had terminal cancer, but he still played his music up until a few weeks before he passed. Heath played with his grandfather for Daddy’s final performance in Athens, Alabama, for the Delmore Days Festival. They called themselves The Pine Chapel String Band. When I heard the familiar sound of that guitar, it brought tears to my eyes. Heath confessed that it was hard for him to play. It brought tears to his eyes, too.
Our family is musically inclined. In my growing up years, the big old radio that traveled everywhere with us, including Morocco, was always on. Usually, it was turned to some station out of Nashville or Chicago. Dad liked old fashioned country music sung by Ernest Tubb and Hank Williams. Mom liked Strauss waltzes and classical music. They both liked Elvis Presley and pop music. And, get this, y’all, they also liked opera.
Dad was a mountain born boy from East Tennessee and Mom was a city girl from the biggest city in the United States, New York City. This didn’t matter. They brought their children up — my sister, brother, and me — to love good music. As a kid, I was partial to Tennessee Ernie Ford, Jim Reeves, and Marty Robins until I discovered The Impressions, the Everly Brothers, Bobby Rydell, Fabian, The Drifters and, later, The Beatles.
I remember seeing The Beatles on the old Ed Sullivan Show. They were different. Their hair was longer, but not yet as long as it became. My favorite was always John Lennon when all the other girls loved Paul McCarthy. John wrote and sang my favorite song of all time, “Imagine.” It broke my heart when he was shot by Mark David Chapman, only 25 and a fan of The Beatles. Some fan!
After Bill and I married, we — especially Bill — collected album after album of favorite records by The Doors, King Crimson, Pink Floyd (before they became mainstream). One of my favorites was from “Umma Gumma,” Careful With That Ax Eugene by Pink Floyd. Any of you remember that one? The fly buzzing, someone running down or up some stairs, screams. I loved it! My Dad liked Pink Floyd. The Moody Blues were another favorite group.
Nowadays, we listen to the oldies from the ’70s and ’80s, and some ’90s. I will always love “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John. It reminds me of our daughter when she was little. She loved the beach and loved to dance and still does.
Our children grew up with music. Heather was the only freshman in high school who made it into Show Choir when it was formed by the late and wonderful music director Barry Nicora. She performed in that group all the four years of high school. It was a joy to watch them and I think that’s why I loved the TV show “Glee.”
Our Heath picked up a guitar and started learning to play it when he was in his late teens. He writes music and he and his father-in-law perform as a duo sometimes in Huntsville. Our family reunion is coming up and I know Heath and Hayden will be playing some tunes there. Hayden also writes music. Some of his are quite interesting, especially his birthday song to Heather and some kind of off-color song about a priest. It’s hilarious.
Our Hartwell also writes great songs and has some on YouTube and other social venues. I love the music our children create. Their dad also is musically inclined. He sang a solo at Berry School of “Oh Holy Night” and, yes, he hit the high note. His sisters still talk about how good it was.
And you may wonder about me. Well, I did sing a solo for a Little Theatre play, “Second Samuel.” I do not have a trained voice, but I knew how to sing that old gospel “Farther Along.” My grandmother used to sing it.
Yes, music feeds my soul.