I believe some of my best fun filled days were fishing on the banks of the Coosa River. I lived in Fourth Ward for several years while growing up. I had two buddies, Jimmy and Robert, who loved fishing as much as I did. Every time we got the chance we would slip away and head for the river.
I lived in a house that was where the Western Sizzler Restaurant in now located. Jimmy lived on what was called the short end of Avenue D. That is where Wendy’s is. Robert lived on West 10th, so that put us just a hop, skip, and a jump from the banks of the Coosa.
I remember as if it happened yesterday. It had rained, it seemed, for about a week. There was nothing to do but to sit inside and look out at the rain. Then about the middle of the morning the sun came out, and the rain disappeared. It was one of those beautiful spring days. I went out and sat down on the front porch. It wasn’t long before Jimmy and Robert came carrying their fishing poles.
“Come on, Lonie, “Jimmy said.
“Can’t,” I said, for I knew that my mother wouldn’t let me go to the river without a grownup with us. They knew that my mother would say no if they asked her. They started toward DeSoto Avenue when Jimmy stopped and came back.
“We are going to hide our poles where your mother can’t see them,” Jimmy said. I watched as they hid the fishing poles and came back. They sat down on the steps beside me, and we began our story to tell my mother. My mother came to the door and looked out.
“Miss Adcock,” Jimmy said, “we are going over to Charles’s house and play some ball. Can Lonie come with us?”
Charles was a friend of ours who lived on what was called Carter Avenue back in those days. I remember watching my mother’s face as she pondered the question.
She looked at me and said, “No farther than Charles’s house. You better not stay too long.” She went back into the house.
We ran, picking up the worms and fishing poles. Down Desoto Avenue, across Shorter Avenue, and over the levee, and on to the muddy banks of the Coosa. It had rained for several days, and the river was out of the banks. You had to be very careful getting down to where you could put the line in the river. If we had had today’s rods and reels it would have been no trouble to put the line in the water. With a cane pole with the line tied on the end of it, you had to get close to the water.
I found a place where I could put my feet against a willow tree that grew on the bank. I put a worm on the hook and dropped the line into the water. It no sooner hit the water than something grabbed it, and I yanked. It was a catfish. I got him out on the bank and onto the stringer. It was the biggest fish I had ever caught on a cane pole.
It was what people called good eating size. We had the time of our life that day. As soon as a worm hit the water a fish grabbed it. I had supper for that night.
Jimmy came by me, moving to a different place. In stepping around me his foot slipped in the mud. Down he went toward the water. I reached out and caught him by his shirt. Down toward the water we both went with me still hanging on to him. Robert saw what happened and ran to help us. I landed a-straddle of a stump where a tree had been cut. Needless to say it was no fun when I hit it. I grabbed the stump, still holding on to Jimmy. ...