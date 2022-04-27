Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
Lonie had snuck off with his friends to catch fish from the bank of the Coosa when Jimmy’s foot slipped in the mud. Lonie grabbed him by the shirt ...
“Lonie!” Jimmy yelled, “Don’t turn loose! I can’t swim!” I placed my feet against the stump and reached out and got hold of Jimmy’s hand. I began to pull him slowly up the bank toward me. I managed to get his other hand and with him pushing with his feet began to move him toward me.
Then from nowhere something hit me in the back, jamming me against the tree stump again. A pain went though me, and I turned Jimmy loose. He grabbed my foot and hung on. Once again I was pulled down hard against the tree stump. I realized it was Robert that had fallen against me.
In his haste to help us he forgot about the muddy river bank. His weight when he hit me in the back had caused me to hit that tree stump with a loud thump. I hung on the best I could while Robert got Jimmy back up the bank. I turned and slowly crawled up the bank and onto level ground.
I lay down on my stomach and vomited until I couldn’t have had anything left in me. I sat up with tears running down my cheeks. I had never been hurt like that ever in my life. I never realized that day that there would be a few more that would hurt as bad.
I got up with mud all over me. I looked at Jimmy and Robert and, hurting like I was, started to laugh. I had never seen anybody that muddy before. Then it hit me — what was my mother going to say when she saw me? I pulled in the stringer with my fish on it. Not feeling the best in the world I started home. I tried to build up my courage to face my mother.
In those days the hydrant was on the back porch. There was not an inside bathroom or hot water. To keep from having to put in a drain pipe they would put the hydrant on the back porch where the water would run off through the yard.
The bathroom was an outhouse.
A short piece of garden hose was there on the porch. I put it on the hydrant and turned it on. Then I washed myself down. The muddy water ran down through the yard and got my mother’s attention. She came around the house and saw me.
“You,” she said, “had better have a good excuse for this.”
I ran over and picked up the string of fish. “Look,” I said, holding them up. I could see that she wasn’t too impressed. She took the fish and went inside. I knew that there would be the devil to pay later.
We ate the fish for supper, and the others enjoyed them. Every time I took a bite, I waited to see what the punishment was to be. I went out on the porch after supper and sat down in a swing. I waited, for I knew it was coming. My two brothers went to bed. I still sat in a swing on the front porch.
She finished up in the kitchen and came out and sat down in a chair. She motioned for me to stop swinging. She sat quiet for a few minutes before she spoke.
“Lonie, I am disappointed in you. You told me a lie today, and you have never done that before. You will not get off of this porch for the next week. This is your punishment for lying to me.” She got up and went into the house.
I stayed on the front porch the next week while my friends played ball and shot marbles. Jimmy and Robert came by and let me know that they were going fishing again.
That has got to be the longest week that I have ever spent. It taught me a lesson. Never lie to anyone, much less your parents. As they say, “What goes around come around.” A lie will come back to get you when you least expect it to.