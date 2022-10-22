When I was about 6 years old (way back in the early ’80s — when we actually still went bobbing for apples from a communal barrel), my mom took me to the Halloween festivities at the new church we were attending. It was their “fall festival.” I was so excited.
When Mom asked me what I wanted to be that year I answered right away, “A witch!! I wanna be a witch!!!”
I had dreamed of wearing a long, black wig and sharp, funky nails. Mom delivered. She got me ALL that plus a cool cape and the makeup to boot. I sat at her dresser as she adjusted the wig and placed the long, pointy plastic nails on my fingers. The pièce de résistance was the black, hairy wart she placed on the tip of my nose. I remember her joy at making me so happy. That was one of many precious moments at Mom’s dresser.
We arrived at the church. I couldn’t wait for all the other kids to see my amazing costume. I knew it would be a big hit. I had imagined that everyone would want to play with my nails and touch my long, black hair.
But just a couple of minutes after making my witchy grand entrance, my heart sank.
I was surrounded by kids dressed as animals, Bible characters and angels — LOTS AND LOTS OF ANGELS.
I remember getting disapproving looks from parents and could tell they were talking about me (kids do pick up on stuff like that, ya know).
One little snot girl (dressed as an angel of course) told me that I was wearing a “bad” costume — a “devil” costume no less. For about 5 seconds I began to feel bad, feel really ashamed.
Then, I took one look at my glorious wig and nails (I may have even threatened snot-girl with a spell), and I didn’t care what she or the other parents thought. My mom had gotten me the BEST costume, because she had given it to me with all of her heart.
It might sound cheesy, but that gave me the confidence to rock that witch get-up out in the middle of all the Bible-character frenzy. I was proud of that costume and didn’t let the religious ignorance and pride of uptight parents and their programmed kids hurt my feelings.
After that we visited other churches.
My mom was my hero that night. She let me dress as a witch even though she knew she would probably be judged for it. She watched me prance and play and enjoy the mess out of that costume as she beamed with love.
That was 36 years ago, and I remember that night so fondly.
You done good, Momma.
Born in Rome, Olivia Gunn returned to her roots after studying at a university in Scotland. She is currently obtaining an MFA in Creative Writing and working on a book of essays as well as nonfiction.