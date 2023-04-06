What is it about an empty milk carton that lends itself to so many uses in children’s crafts?
I went to preschool at Ms. Mildred Knight’s house, in East Rome. Every morning, as all the children arrived, the television was on and we watched Captain Kangaroo. My favorite part of his show was crafts. Every day on the show, Captain Kangaroo would make something from a milk carton. He was amazing.
He would begin by instructing us to gather all the items needed for the craft that day. Invariably, he began with, “…an empty milk carton.” He could make anything from a milk carton. I remember the other required items necessary for making the craft would typically be string, scissors, crayons, and glue.
Bird feeders
As fourth graders in Girl Scouts, we made bird feeders with an empty gallon milk jug. We cut away part of the top of the milk jug and put a piece of string through the handle to hang the bird feeder, and filled the jug with birdseed.
Drawstring bags
At YMCA day camp in crafts one day, we made a drawstring bag. Once again the primary element of the craft was a gallon milk jug.
We cut the top half from the milk jug and discarded that. In the lower half, we punched holes around the top. Then we took a piece of fabric, cut holes on one end of the fabric and attached it to the milk jug with nylon string. In the top of the piece of fabric, we made a casing and threaded nylon string through the casing. Voila! A drawstring bag.
I even remember the fabric for my drawstring bag was burgundy red plaid. I enjoyed that drawstring bag for years. I kept my curlers, brushes, and makeup in it.
Polishing brass buttons
There is yet another great use for paper half-gallon milk cartons that does not involve crafts.
I was in the band at East Rome High School. Our uniform had brass buttons which we had to polish every week. We had to be careful to keep the uniform coat clean because it had to be dry cleaned. We used Brasso to polish the buttons on the uniform coat as well as two buckles and the eagle on the hat. This is where the milk carton comes in.
Every couple of weeks, I cut a stack of squares from a paper half gallon milk carton. I cut the squares approximately 3 inches by 5 inches and each square had a 1 inch slit on one side of the square. I slid the square around each button so I could polish each of the buttons without getting Brasso on the uniform coat.
Totem poles
Yet another staple of children’s crafts is empty oatmeal boxes.
When my son was in Cub Scouts, we made totem poles using empty oatmeal boxes. The boys painted them and glued construction paper around the top of it. The boys also decorated empty oatmeal boxes and used them to store Legos. The old oatmeal boxes, years ago, had metal lids that were great when using the oatmeal boxes to store things like Legos, or art supplies.
Some things never change
My granddaughters thoroughly enjoy children’s crafts. They are in kindergarten, and second grade and are active in Girl Scouts. They make things at their troop meeting every week.
The absolute staple of those crafts is an empty milk carton or gallon milk jug. Isn’t it wonderful how some things never change.