Is someone cooking methamphetamine in Garden Lakes? A commenter online seems to think so.
For those who aren’t aware, Nextdoor is an app or website where people in a particular geographical area sign up and post about pretty much anything they want. The idea is that folks in your area can see what you post and can respond — you and your “neighbors” can communicate about things going on around you and stay informed.
But as you can imagine, as with most public forums, people tend to discuss, debate and reveal some of the oddest things to complete strangers. It’s extremely entertaining.
Here’s a discussion that was posted recently regarding one person’s annoyance that his or her neighbors may be producing methamphetamine. It’s funny because commenters start weighing in on what meth smells like, how it caused them to break out in a rash and what they think law enforcement should do about it.
Wherever possible, the posts are copied exactly as they’re written.
Please be advised, people on the Nextdoor app LOVE to use exclamation marks.
Original Poster: Dear, people who cook meth in Garden Lakes… Please stop. Some of us would like to breathe for once. Also. I can hear your containers exploding in the night and could likely point a finger so, any police asks me anything, they will know. And just because you got your house for a subsidized value doesn’t mean you have to try and subsidize the rest of the neighborhood.
Commenter: You have my deepest sympathy! I would be afraid that they will screw up one day and blow up houses other than their own.
Commenter: Its a problem when the place smells like burning trash for sometimes a week straight.
Commenter: Why don’t you report them instead of waiting for the police to question you?
Commenter: I can promise you cooking meth does NOT smell like burning trash. I came from Northwest Ga before moving here at the state line next to Tennessee. You’re smelling burning trash NOT what you think!!! And an explosion from cooking would be so loud and burn so hot EVERYONE in at least a mile radius would know it!
Commenter: Meth smell like cat pee and chemicals. Doesn’t smell like trash.
Commenter: Smells like burning plastic
Commenter: Meth being cooked has a chemically “sweet” smell that is extremely nauseating. Contrary to what is taught, it doesn’t smell like cat urine. The urine smell comes from the gassing off of certain chemicals, not the actual cooking itself.
Commenter: Is this my aunt, Tracy??
Commenter: I don’t blame you a bit! If it IS meth, it’s toxic. You said the police won’t/can’t do anything? I would find out exactly what it takes to get some law enforcement agency to investigate it — and keep badgering them until they do! And I would definitely mention the heightened activity at night. If you’ve lived there a long time and have not noticed that smell until those particular people moved in, that should raise a red flag! If the police will come out for loud music, they certainly should check out a foul smell. Let us know if/when you ever get to the bottom of it!
Commenter: We once had neighbors who were methheads & I stayed broken out in rashes until they moved — the place absolutely smelled like cat (urine) when they moved. The doctors could never pinpoint my allergic reaction until the revelation of meth cooking. Recently learned the next place they lived burned to the ground and killed a family member!! Terrible!
Commenter: That’s strange because I’ve experienced rashes on my back recently and can’t figure what’s going on. Also, I can definitely say that I’ve smelled some STRONG cat pee in the past and thought someone needed to close their door and clean litter boxes or something.
Commenter: It’s ridiculous that law enforcement can’t ENFORCE the law!!
Commenter: Same thing with loud music late at night. If certain people see the police and turn it down as the police roll by, there’s nothing to be done because the officer didn’t happen to hear it while driving by… Same as, if they don’t see it, there’s nothing that can be done. It’d be nice to have a neighborhood house check once a month or something. I wouldn’t mind.
And finally, what appears to be some sort of resolution.....
Original Poster: This might be too soon but, I could breathe outside last night! Made me feel a lot better! It smelled like Fall.