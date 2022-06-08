Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
As I look back at the time I spent in the Army, I see things that changed my life.
When I went in to the Army I was a country boy who had worked hard but had never seen the other side of life. I know that life in the big cities was quite different from what I was used to. I experienced the big city life while in the Army but was ready to come back to Rome when released from service. I found that people are the same in big cities as they are in the small ones.
The outfit I was in were all Southern boys.
There is a difference in people in different parts of the country. While I was at Fort Jackson I was stationed with all Southern boys. There was those from the big cities and from the small towns. I liked most of them but there were a few who, as the saying goes, you are better off not knowing them. Those were the ones that knew everything and was never wrong.
I am sure that you have met a few of those kind in your lifetime. It’s best to stay away from the know it alls. There are good and bad people in all races and in every part of the world.
We landed in the mountains of Germany. After a few weeks, they moved us to Worms on the Rhine.
Worms had a warmer climate than up in the mountains. I started out to see the town with a buddy by the name of Cecil. In our spare time we took in the city. I have always been a loner, and after a while started out by myself to see the town.
I was looking for a nice quite cafe where they had good food and the atmosphere was friendly. I went in quite a few but always left without eating.
On this particular day, I was headed back to camp when I saw the sign. It was almost covered by a vine of some sort. The vine had covered the sign but the owner had cut enough back that you could see the word “Gasthaus.” I open the door and walked in.
I walked into the front and stopped, for I could not believe what I was hearing. I listened and, sure enough, that was Tex Ritter singing “Rye Whiskey.” I looked around and there, over across the room, was a juke box. I started to walk over to it when a voice in perfect English said, “Welcome.”
I turned to face the voice. There stood an older gentleman smiling at me. I would say he was well in his 60s. He said it again. “Welcome to Gasthaus Shultz. This way,” and he motioned me to a table.
I looked around, taking in the room where the customers were served. It wasn’t as big as most of the gasthauses. It was small, more like a family restaurant. I followed him over to a table and sat down. I looked around and saw several people sitting at a table eating.
As most of the gasthauses was loud with laughter and beer drinkers, this one was quiet — except for Tex Ritter singing “Rye Whiskey.”
Check in next week, when Lonie learns more about the Schultz family, and himself.