Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
Young Lonie, newly enlisted in the Army and sent to Germany, has grown close to the Shultz family that runs the local tavern...
I spent many a day with Mama and Poppa Shultz while I was there. I would go and eat and Poppa would sit at the table, drink coffee and smoke cigarettes and talk.
Kendrick Shultz had been a teacher until Hitler came along. He was removed from teaching and he and his family sent to work in a factory making ammunition. When the war got to going against the Germans, they took the men regardless of age and put them in the Army. Those who were too young to fight was sent to factories to work. Those who wouldn’t work for Hitler was sent to concentration camps, where they soon died from lack of food and medical care. This I got from Poppa Shultz.
His youngest boy was sent to France when the big shove by the Allied Forces began. He never returned; he died in battle. Poppa Shultz would talk and tears would run down his face. He was a good man caught up in a war that he didn’t want.
I done my eating at Shultz Gasthaus while I was stationed in Worms. I got to know Mama and Poppa Schultz about as well as anybody could. He made the American soldiers feel welcome when they came to his gasthaus. I put the word out among my outfit and pretty soon his place was booming. After all, they had the best food in Worms and the German chocolate cake would melt in your mouth.
I remember on Saturday, before I pulled out to come home, going down to Shultz Gasthaus. The place was full; most of them were soldiers eating. I sat down at a table where Mama and Poppa Shultz could see me. They watched me for they could tell when a change was in me.
I had been told that my pass was only good until midnight. I would be restricted to barracks to start the process of coming home. It made me happy to know that I was going to come home. I had learned to care for the Shultzes and hated to say goodbye. I had been told by the company commander to go and say goodbye, for after midnight I would not leave the compound until I was headed home.
I sat down and Poppa said, “You are going to leave us.”
I shook my head. “Yes. How did you know?” I asked.
I looked at Mama Shultz and detected a tear in the corner of her eye. I remember reaching out and touching her hand. She took my hand and held on to it. We sat and talked for a long time. I had my last piece of homemade German chocolate cake that night.
With a tight handshake and a big hug, a part of my life ended that night. The picture of Mama and Poppa Shultz that I see in my mind is two people who looked like they had lost a member of their family. I must have looked the same way, for I lost two of the best friends I have ever known.
Here’s to you, Kendrick and Frieda Shultz. I hope you had a long and prosperous life. The things you had to go though, you have earned it. I sit and remember hearing the two of you talk about what you had to go though to survive. That should make a place for you in heaven.