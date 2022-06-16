Porch sitting is a favorite pastime of mine. It has been since I was a wee girl when my Grandma Emert, cousins, uncles, aunts, and other people sat on her big porch at the old home place. Some would be playing musical instruments while others tapped their feet to the lively mountain tunes with overtones of Ireland and Scotland. Our family has deep connections to both places.
Please understand, porch sitting is not modern-day deck sitting. Decks are generally not covered, and a big grill is set up to cook hotdogs, hamburgers, and other barbequed food. Porches are covered for shade and usually, in the South at least, a big fan is whipping around the hot air in the summer. It’s a grand location to let thoughts meander.
The other afternoon, our front porch was calling. It wasn’t all that hot and I had the fan if it was needed. Settling onto my red glider I stared out at the landscape, hearing the birds having lively conversations up in the trees and at the bird feeders. I’ve said this before. I’d love to know what they’re “talking” about. I’d love to know if they’re warning each other of a gluttonous squirrel eating all the seeds. Were they planning an attack on that squirrel? Yes, I wish I knew the language of birds.
My thoughts began meandering into remembrances. We had an old light blue Chevrolet pick-up truck, with a column shifter, that Bill let our two oldest boys learn how to drive. By the time they and their cousins and friends finished with it, it was a sight to behold. Mind you, when they first started taking it out, it was to drive in the pasture. None of them were old enough for licenses back then.
They came in one day covered in mud, laughing their heads off. It seems that the old truck slid down a hill in the pasture the day after it had rained. The ground was saturated, and the tires were spinning. It went sideways and if it hadn’t been for a tree or two, maybe a fence, no telling where it would have ended up. These teen-aged boys weren’t scared or anything. It was cool, really cool.
By the time the truck was sent to the big junkyard in the sky, the passenger side window had a garbage can lid covering it. The ground could be seen from the floorboard, and when they did drive it to town, if they had to stop at a red light or sign, someone would have to get out and bang on something under the hood to get it started again. We still laugh about that truck.
Tubing down the Coosawattee River bordering the farm was a great pastime back in our younger days, Bill’s and mine. We’d get a group of friends together and put in at Owens Bridge. Depending on how long we decided to take, it was usually a couple of hours later, we’d be at what is now Evelyn’s Eden. By then we were feeling no pain, and everything — and I do mean everything — was funny. We’d end up at our little house down the road and continue with our fun times. This was before children.
Move ahead a few years, and my mind thought of our daughter’s 30th birthday. She wanted to tube down the river with her brothers and close friends. One of my favorite pictures of her is when she was at the head of the line of tubes, laughing with an expression of pure joy. She had a soppy crown of flowers and was just beautiful.
Ireland. It was my fondest hope to go there some day. Back during Christmas present openings in 2011, our son and daughter-in-love presented me with a voucher for plane tickets and bed and breakfast places with Ireland written all over it. This was my Christmas gift to begin on June 8, 2012. “What?!?” I said incredulously. I mean, who gets a trip to Ireland out of the blue? Me, that’s who, along with my Bill.
I was stunned and used some colorful language in front of my mother and grandchildren. The truth is, I didn’t even realize I had said the words out loud, but what a glorious trip it was!! We landed in Dublin in a blinding rainstorm, but that didn’t matter. When my feet hit the ground, I immediately felt like I was home.
In the next 10 days, we explored ancient monasteries, woods with shamrocks carpeting the ground, Heath playing music with a group in a pub, Kelly telling me I was getting an Irish lilt to my voice.
Ya know, porch sitting brings out the best in my brain with its meandering thoughts.