It’s a time to recognize the real heroes of summer.
There’s a place of honor for folks who can fire up the grill and prepare meals for hungry families. I’ll go ahead and tell you now that I’m not one of those people.
I’ve never grilled anything in my life. Mind you, I have a grill. I’ve had a grill for quite some time but it just sits there, sad and lonely, because I just have never had the urge to grill anything for myself.
So I have a lot of respect for those folks who are what we’d call grill masters. The experts. Not just someone who throws a couple hot dogs on the grill, but the people who really have perfected the art of grilling and smoking.
I asked folks on social media to recommend the grill masters they know and here’s what they had to say:
Cindy Stansell Taylor — Mike Taylor. Everything he cooks is good. He has an arsenal of grills and smokers.
Rusty Blair — Mike Taylor thinks he’s fancy with all his constant food posts, videos, and tik tokking.
Tiffany Abbott Fuller — Blake Fuller uses a Weber charcoal grill although occasionally we will use California oak chips for special meals. He cooks the best tri tip this side of the Rocky Mountains. He’s also good with shrimp, pineapple, zucchini, BBQ chicken and bacon wrapped pork tenderloin.
JoAnna Parker — I am the grill master. I do great steaks and kabobs but my grilled veggies and salmon are the best. I use a Blackstone and a 5-burner gas grill.
John Bailey — Adam Carey. The man is a wizard when it comes to charcoal. Manages steak, burgers and veggies on a level that borders pure artistry.
Leslie Kadum — Jason Kadum is my grill master. He never uses a gas grill, only charcoal or a smoker for him, depending on what he is cooking. Steaks, salmon, butts, just to name a few.
Haley Wells Pyle — Michael Pyle is our grill master. He’s always up for the challenge to grill, smoke, BBQ anything that’s on sale in the Kroger meat department. He has any and all grills/smokers/hibachis currently on the market, Big Green Egg, Blackstone, Grillmaster gas grill for quick jobs.
Charisse Durham — Lamante Attaud has it going on.
Dusty Dowdy — Blaine Greeson. He can cook anything.
Melissa Rutledge — My dad Dwain Rutledge. Big Green Egg XL. Ribs, Boston butt, and smoked chicken.
Barbie Ewing Willingham — Roy Willingham. Blackstone. Breakfast and stir fry.
Aaron Nobles — Me. My specialties are fairly basic: burgers, dogs/brats, and steak. But, I’ve perfected it over many of years of grilling for a few hundred to 5,000-10,000 at tailgates. I usually use a gas grill, but if grilling for several thousand, a flat top grill usually works best.
Kimberly Striblin — David Striblin. Everything he grills is amazing. He has a Primo.
Michael Pearson — Myself. Brisket is probably my favorite to smoke. Also use the grill and flat top as you have seen on my Facebook cooking shows.
Nathan Green — Nathan Green. Either gonna be on the Big Green Egg or Blackstone. Always got something going.
Rocky Shaw — Charcoal over gas any day. But since I got a Pit Boss wood pellet grill/smoker, I love the taste and the control. Bacon wrapped jalapeño poppers, burgers, hot dogs, salmon, steaks, chicken I prefer bone in for the juices.
Rachel Gamble — Brad Boling for sure. Pit Boss Smoker. (I can back this up since Brad is my neighbor. He puts a lot of time and though into grilling/smoking and makes the entire street hungry when we smell what he’s cooking).
Melissa Shealy Shell — Jay Shell. You just need to follow his TikToks. He loves some grilling/smoking some food.
Kim Mauer — Chris Mauer. Ribs and chicken wings on a Traeger.
Steve Brewster — My ole buddy Lou Dempsey can cook up some delicious boneless pork ribs on any of his numerous wood grills.
Matt Cordle — Boston Butt, steak, and pork chops on the pellet smoker.
Amie Sabourin — Tom Sabourin and he uses a Big Green Egg.
Danny Price — Flat top griddle for the win. Started using it working Rome High Band concessions. Won’t ever go back to gas grill.
Josh Brown — I am the grill master in my own life. I use a Weber. My specialties are pork butt and tri tip.
Lauren Brooke Siniard Calfee — Nick Calfee. From chicken breasts to smoking any kind of meat. We rarely eat out and when we do, it’s always disappointing because we are used to his grilling.
As far as my recommendations for grill master, I’ve got a few. I’m extremely fortunate to have some great buddies who each bring something special to the table. Brandon Elrod is a pro at smoking Boston butts on his Big Green Egg. He’s got it down to a science and spends literally all day making sure they’re done to perfection. Then they’re finished off with his wife Erin’s special vinegar-based sauce. Blake Kirby uses his grill 3 or 4 times a week. His specialty is steaks and ribs but he can make anything taste good. His brother Blaine Kirby is equally talented on the grill and his chicken leg quarters are something to write home about. Blaine Greeson makes the best dang burgers you’ve ever tasted while my neighbor Brad Boling transitions between a big fancy smoker and a tiny Weber charcoal grill to make sure everything he makes has the best possible flavor.
At a time when this country seems divided on a lot of issues, let’s hope that we can all agree on one thing. We need to honor and respect or master grillers. They put in the time and effort to make sure we’ve got some delicious food in our bellies.
We salute you.