I got to share the magic and excitement of March Madness with one of my buddies recently.
As a Kentucky fan, I’ve seen my team get to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament aka The Big Dance, aka March Madness, on several occasions. We’ve even been lucky enough to win the thing a time or two.
But this year I got to see a friend’s first time on that big stage.
Blake Silvers is the editor of the Calhoun Times. He’s a Kennesaw State grad and supports all that school’s sports. This year, he was along for the ride as the team won the A SUN conference. Blake and I were at the game that saw the Owls beat Liberty to earn the conference’s automatic bid to the Big Dance. He was over the moon.
And then when the March Madness schedule came out we realized KSU would be playing its first round game in Greensboro, North Carolina, a mere six hour drive away from Rome. We had to go.
Last Friday I got to his house in Calhoun at 5 a.m. (an astounding feat in itself for me to be up that early) and he drove us through some of the most beautiful scenery I’ve been through. Even in the dark and rainy predawn hours we could tell how gorgeous it was as we made our way through Nantahala, Bryson City, Cherokee, Maggie Valley and The Great Smoky Mountains.
We got to Greensboro Coliseum with time to spare. So after lunch at Stamey’s Barbecue, we took a quick tour of the ACC Hall of Champions, which is housed within the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, and then made our way to the arena for the big game.
It was so cool to see and talk to so many other fans of different schools playing that day. We saw folks who were there to root for Kentucky, Xavier, Iowa State, Kansas State, Providence and of course KSU. There were even folks who weren’t there for a specific team. They were just college basketball fans trying to catch a March Madness game.
The atmosphere in the arena was electric. Blake and I were both impressed by how excited all the fans were. KSU had traveled well, bringing lots of fans in gold and black ready to lift the team to victory.
At the start of the game, Blake tried to temper his excitement, saying he was just happy the team had made it this far. We know there are lots of fans who never get to see their team play on the biggest stage in college basketball. And here he was, watching little Kennesaw State go up against the big boys for a chance at glory.
But then everything changed. The Owls weren’t intimidated by their opponents (#3 seed Xavier) or by the occasion. They came to play.
As KSU matched Xavier basket for the basket, the almost packed arena was going nuts. Everyone not in Xavier gear was rooting for the Owls. Blake was so excited. His team was playing great ball and suddenly they were in the lead.
Then Blake’s attitude switched from simply being happy to have a team in the tournament to being nervous that his team had a chance to win the game. But with hope comes a roller coaster of emotions as the minutes of a basketball game go by painfully slowly.
With each basket or foul, with each free throw or three-pointer, he and the rest of the arena jumped or groaned or cheered or threw our hands up in frustration. For everyone else in the country watching on TV it was just one of several college basketball games they’d watch that day. For Blake and the other KSU fans, it was a huge deal.
With only a few minutes remaining in the game, the Owls were up by 11 points. Was this actually going to happen? Was I going to help Blake celebrate as his team won their first ever NCAA tournament game?
As college basketball fans know, momentum in a game can shift suddenly. And the minutes go by so slowly when you want the time to run out.
All of a sudden, the Owls couldn’t buy a basket. They were missing everything. And Xavier was cutting down KSU’s lead with every possession.
Blake and I being very superstitious sports fans, we switched seats to change the mojo. That didn’t work. Then I realized that when the Owls were leading, I was eating a peanut M&M after each basket. So I started doing that again. To no avail.
We watched as Xavier tied the game, then take the lead.
KSU lost in heartbreaking fashion. Blake was angry that they’d blown the lead. We’d driven 6 hours one way to watch them lose. That’s a very understandable reaction. Sports fans can all relate to the feeling when our team loses a game they should have won.
But later, as we were on the road back home, Blake had the realization that although the Owls had lost, they had played a great game. The entire nation had watched as they battled (and for a while led) one of the best teams in the country. We had driven through and seen some of the most beautiful and scenic parts of the country. We had cheered and screamed along with thousands of other basketball fans.
He could finally take consolation in knowing he had seen his team play in the big dance, and that in itself was a pretty cool experience. He could accept that. There was no need to be angry.
So he turned on the radio to listen to broadcasts of some of the other tournament games with a relieved and unburdened heart.
The very first thing we heard was legendary basketball coach Rick Pitino being interviewed about some of the first round games.
“And if I’m Kennesaw, I’d be mad,” Pitino said as Blake stared wide-mouthed at the radio. “They had that game. And they blew it.”
Back to square one.