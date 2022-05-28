I enter at the food court entrance. Oh, the carnival variety of smells that greet me. From the left, steam is rising at a Hibachi eatery. Next to it, a Chinese buffet. Right past that, the pièce de résistance of any Georgia mall food court: Chick-fil-A.
The atmosphere is crisp, salty and sweet. I think on pickles as I pass.
Next, dessert. Auntie Anne’s cinnamon and butter pretzels smack me in the face, and now I feel as if I’d had a full three-course meal thanks to my olfactory receptors alone.
The mall is spacious and hollow, more like the remains of a well maintained manor whose inhabitants have left a retired groundskeeper in charge. Less than half of the shop spaces are being used now. Some time ago, a wall was built to seal off the “East Wing,” which I believe once housed the late great Proffitt’s.
Ironic: Most places look smaller as you grow older — this mall looks bigger and bigger each time I visit.
I pass Claire’s (old faithful), bursting with color like a Skittles commercial and blaring out the newest Taylor Swift tune. This closet space of a store is a teenybopper’s playground. I still have part of a friendship necklace I bought at a Claire’s when I was 11.
I think back on a time when there were countless vendors and kiddie rides filling up the center aisle between stores. Now I can see straight down to the wall that stands between me and “no man’s land.” There are large plants here and there and I wonder if they are real — the “proof of life” in this barren land may not even be alive.
I circle around to where Victoria’s Secret recently stood. It did not survive the shutdown.
Legend says that if you listen closely you can hear the spirits of runway models and the brush of angels’ wings in the background of abandoned V.S. stores. I did not — but I did pick up the faint scent of Pear Glacé, the best body spray they ever carried.
Next, a true legend. American Eagle. It’s been around since my high school days, and I’m shocked it’s still here.
The clothes somehow look the same as they did 24 years ago (and still remind me of Dawson’s Creek).
It’s an earthy, hipster, rugged, outdoorsy vibe.
I guess the appeal outlasted the test of time.
Still, part of me wonders if I will be transported back to 1998 if I cross the threshold.
I don’t.
Instead, I move along towards where the carousel used to stand. It was an old-fashioned wooden carousel with hand painted horses and mirrors and strings of lights. Now there is just a round, awkward space that you can tell was once used for something.
The end of the carousel was the beginning of the mall’s disconnection from the public.
It broke a lot of hearts and hurt a lot of feelings to see it go.
I greet a security officer as I walk back through the food court. School has just gotten out, so now there are a few families in line at Chick-fil-A.
My guess is that it will be the last place open (besides Bath & Body Works) when this giant space meets its end.