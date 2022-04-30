Many times, history makers are unaware of the importance of the history they are making.
A while back I was visiting on a farm of a friend and he had posted pictures of his horseback riding and labeled them as “‘times that we enjoyed not knowing that we were making lasting memories.” Just recently that crossed my mind as we were staging a first.
This was the first time Bishop Norris Allen was instructed to present a Resurrection Sunrise Service at a camp. This was the first time that I had staged an outdoor play. None of the 20 actors had ever performed in an outdoor play. One particular actor had never performed. None of us had ever had to perform at 6 a.m. on a Sunday morning in an attempt to see the sun rising from the east at 7:05 a.m.
We opened each session with a heartfelt prayer led by one of the pastors involved. As we practiced four times a week, Murphy’s Law took center stage. Everything that could go wrong did go wrong, but we kept on moving and attempting to create the great celebration that seemed to have been the desire in each of our hearts.
As the days got shorter, and it seemed the task got bigger, each time Murphy’s Law stepped on stage, it made us realize that we could not turn back. Sickness stepped in the way of one actor, but we had to keep going. Rainy weather just kept visiting, but we had to keep pressing our way. For many participants prior commitments began to loom high, but we kept pressing onward.
Many days the wind did what it does best: It blew mercilessly. But we kept moving forward. The cast whispered behind my back that Mrs. Samuel had turned into a witch, and Bernice and Van truly believed that she had. Especially when she stood before them saying, “Yes you can. Yes, you do know those lines. I promise you the lines are down there; you just have to dig under the cobwebs and pull them back to the forefront.”
Bishop Allen had set his mind to what he had already realized was — for him and all of us — making history. He was the visionary. He worked for months on the physical layout because, he said, one day the Holy Spirit spoke to him and said “I want you to be responsible for having a Resurrection Sunrise Service at Camp Sirron for the Rome/Floyd County and Northwest Georgia area.” I am sure praying was a major part of what he did after that visit from the angel.
Two weeks before the day of the presentation, Bishop Allen came to me and said “Now Sister Samuel, I want you all to know that I have done some research and on the morning of April 17 the sun is going to be shining through those trees over there around 7:05 a.m.” He turned back to me and asked, “Where will you be in the action of the play about that time?”
My mind started racing through all of the obstacles my team was facing. My thoughts landed on one particular individual. Pastor Robert Carson had been asked to come sing a couple of “He arose” songs written in the play. He is a no nonsense individual who was filled with hope and faith that the Resurrection Skit, “When Sunday Morning Comes,” was going to be a success, and he was determined to do his part to make it so.
I said, with the faith that Carson was operating with, “Bishop, I wish I could honestly answer that question, but what I can say is that we will have a presentation that you and God will be proud of — because the cast is reaching for the stars and we are going to let God take up the slack.”
Looking back now, God truly did his part. He gave the cast and the audience a very excellent morning. No wind, no rain, and he sent a great crowd of witnesses.
We had been battling with getting the early morning birds and other creatures to sound the alarm as the women headed to the tomb of Jesus. We were amazed and in awe at the beautiful songs of the birds that could be heard all over the camp when Sunday morning arrived. We had been worried about something that God had already taken care of.
This venture was most unusual for me — not the staging of a play but the staging of a play outside in the park. Instead of the usual 40x40 stage, we began at the foot of the cross with Jesus’ Mother Mary, and then on the road with 6 women headed to the tomb, and then finally running to the city of Galilee to tell the disciples and Peter and all who would believe that Jesus was no longer in the tomb.
We had asked all of the pastors who came to support the Resurrection Sunrise Service to allow us to dress them as disciples, and they willingly agreed to let the costume organizer, Brenda Sanford, dress their heads. Some of the ones I can recall are Pastors Steans, S. McClure, Bishop D. Braziel, Rev. M. Smith, Rev. Judi Williams, Minister S. Quinn. Several others representing disciples were Darrell Ridley, John Williams, Jeff Anderson and Bruno Murdaugh.
The visionary has great plans for Camp Sirron Center Stage. It will go down in the history books as one of the first camps to have staged an outdoor Resurrection Sunrise Service, on April 17, 2022.