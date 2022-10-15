This is a tribute to a young man who grew up in Rome after being given to a Roman at birth in the California area and brought here.
Growing up here for over 18 years, he always seemed a little out of place and, as a result, he got into some poisonous situations in our local schools and our streets. Just recently it was reported that he reluctantly returned to California and was killed by a hit-and-run truck driver.
After being called and told this, Troy (Bubba), I could not sleep — so here I am, trying to answer the many questions running through my mind and the minds of people who loved you, like Jon Hershey, Sylvia, Greg S., Charles S., T. Griffin, your little sister Shaija Noelle and many more. We should not wait until our hearts are split in many pieces to answer or ask these type of questions.
Troy, you are gone so soon. You are gone too soon. My child, if only you could come back to tell the community what happened that kept you from turning to someone to share your deeply felt pain, your disappointments, and your anguish. Were you not aware of the quiet love that was available to you?
The love that waited for your return sat on the sides of beds, on porches, near windows, near open doors, hoping for you to come to yourself. That may be the reason you did not come back. The love that we had for you was too quiet.
The love that the community has for our young people does not make enough noise. Love should be noisy and loud, with much clamor. Love should be seen as out of control. Love should be like this pain that I am feeling at this moment. This pain in my heart that disturbed my sleep and made me get up.
It made me take a retrospective look at what is happening to our young people — not just in Rome, but all over the country. There are too many cracks in our system and young people are falling through them by means of neglect, guns, drugs, riotous living, and blatant lack.
Love should be excruciating like this pain that is causing me to begin making a quilt in your memory and in memory of all the young people we have lost recently, and I do not sew at all. I am sitting here with piles of scrap pieces of material of various colors all around me. I am trying to decide on the color I should use to make your quilt. I wish I knew your favorite color, but I never took the time to ask if you liked blues or browns.
I will not choose black because I only saw you in black once, when you played James Brown at the Rome City Auditorium. I remember how the audience was elated about the outstanding job you demonstrated in the song “This is a Man’s World.” You got a standing ovation that Friday night. You and your Nana got phone calls that weekend about your performance. You went to school that Tuesday after the MLK Day Celebration puffed up with pride, feeling accomplished, and you tried to share your success with one of your teachers, and she said, according to you, “So what, you sang a song?” She did not realize that you needed more. She did not realize you were looking to her for validation that you were somebody with worth.
My, how we as adults who play a role in the lives of young people may still be missing the point. Our young people have needs and voids for us to fill.
Now, here I am trying to validate you in death because, somewhere along the way, I and other adults in the community did not pick up on your need to be validated.
I am also trying to decide what engraving should go on your quilt. Words other than “A son: Died too soon” should go on the quilt. No, that is not giving you enough credit for your struggles.
We know you did struggle. Some of us watched you struggle. Some of us might have caused you to struggle. Some of us might have minimized the pain. Many of us might have warned you about the cliff that you were approaching. And yet many of us now realize that we failed you.
Did you leave anyone behind to tell your story? It would not be from your perspective, but some of those left behind will get a glimpse of your struggles from another point of view.
Just before I woke from the pain of losing you, in my dream I went by a place and found four men. I knew them in my dream but cannot name them all, now that I am awake. Greg Shropshire was one, and where Greg was Jon Hershey was also. These men were planning a youth empowerment meeting at a place that seemed to have been a church. After getting the details, I left. Somehow, Nana was there, along with three or more young ladies I had met through you.
Because the men were there planning, I left with a joyful feeling of relief. My thoughts were “How wonderful this is to have our men in charge, and they are preparing to take care of the situation causing sons and daughters to die too soon.”
I hoped to hear rave reports about how the men had organized some great plan to close the crack that is catching our young people and smothering them to death from neglect. Instead, I heard that one of the main men in the vision now has transitioned. Greg Shropshire was one of the men who gave me that hope.
He is gone too soon, but the hope is still alive.