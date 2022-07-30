It is almost August, and the start of the new school year is quickly approaching. Teachers are starting to prepare lesson plans. Parents are shopping for clothes and school supplies, and kids are counting how many more days they have left of summer vacation. These are age old traditions.
The last several school years have been tumultuous. The pandemic turned things upside down for students, parents, and educators. Digital learning taught us a great deal. Parents developed a better appreciation of how hard teachers work, policy makers learned, or at least hopefully learned, how important quality, affordable broadband is, and everyone learned how resilient and adaptable children are.
As the 2022-23 school year begins, what we see in the schools should be very close to what we are used to seeing. Students and teachers are back in the classrooms and school activities have returned to what we are familiar with. All involved are back in their comfort zones.
However, the pandemic wasn’t the only thing creating controversy in the schools over the last several years. Several other issues have consumed a great deal of time for school boards, educators, and parents. One such issue has been what reading materials should be available to our children. Banning books is unfortunately not a new concept. It rears its ugly head periodically and needs to be fought every time.
I don’t think anyone disagrees that the literature made available to our students in the classroom and the school library should be age appropriate. Nor do I believe that there isn’t consensus that parents’ voices are important about what their children should and shouldn’t read.
However, we must not let the voices of a small, but vocal, minority of parents dictate what our children can read.
The point of education is to expand the mind. School should be exposing our children to a variety of viewpoints and experiences. Literature is a great way to do that. There are books that are appropriate for the classroom. They can teach the students about history, or culture, or just about writing styles. Others may not be suited to be taught but should be available for students in the library should they want them.
Parents can still control, at least somewhat, what their kids read. They can decide what books their kids can check out of the library. However, if a child wants to read a particular book, they can find a way. They can borrow it from a friend. Reality is that the quickest way to get a child, or anyone really, to read something is to tell them they can’t because it is bad. Ban a book and kids will immediately want to read it just to see why it was banned. What is so bad that it is prohibited. Everyone wants a taste of the forbidden fruit.
Rather than banning a book, a better solution would be to read it with your child. This can then lead to a conversation about the issues the book addresses that are of concern to a parent. Parents should not prejudge a book. If there is a book that you hear about that you don’t think is appropriate for your child, don’t just take someone else’s word, read it yourself and then decide.
As the school year begins, the temperature outside will still be high. Let’s lower the temperature in the school board and PTA meetings.