Who’s casting the first stone? Recently, there was a bit of backlash about the upcoming Pride event being hosted in Rome.
I suppose that was to be expected. What with all the crazy things happening in the world as well as soaring gas and grocery prices, you’d expect that the thing people would get all up in arms about would be a small festival in Rome, Georgia. They’re killing civilians in Ukraine by the hundreds and that’s OK but we MUST put a stop to folks waving rainbow flags on Broad Street.
But I get it. Why would you want to welcome an event that espouses inclusivity and tolerance? We can’t have people with different beliefs and ideas just running amok in downtown Rome. What if they start having discussions with one another? What if they start looking past their differences and getting along? How awful that would be. We only want people here who think and worship and love the way we do. No one else matters.
People were saying that the festival would bring a whole bunch of sinners together in our small city. And I do agree that people who would attend and support a Pride festival are probably sinners. This would go directly against our city’s longtime policy of “No Sinners Allowed.” Long has Rome been a sin-free city. I don’t know anyone in this town who has ever stolen or lied or committed adultery. But now these event organizers are essentially allowing sin to enter Rome and Floyd County for the first time. So on that point I think protesters are correct.
I even came up with a few slogans we can put on picket signs to protest...
1. Rome: Sin free since 1834
2. Floyd County: Where the rivers meet and the sin STOPS
3. You can keep your sins, I’ll stick to my sweet tea
4. Front porches are for sitting, not sinning
5. Seven Hills not Seven Hells
Another point they’re making is that a Pride event would somehow “groom” children and expose them to undesirable elements. And on this I also have to agree. Why allow our community’s children to see and be a part of an event where families embrace each other and show love and acceptance? Our kids don’t need to see that.
I, for one, will make sure my kids are safe at home in front of their screens, exposed to raunchy song lyrics, questionable social media content, blatant pornography and violent video games while I sit at my keyboard and attack complete strangers simply because I disagree with them.
Some have even gone as far as to say that Rome’s Pride event will expose our children to pedophiles. I didn’t realize that pedophilia was limited to a particular group of festival-goers. But just to play devil’s advocate, I came up with a list of things that are far more of a threat to our kids than a Pride festival...
1. Actual pedophiles
2. School shooters
3. Folks who charge hundreds of dollars for life-saving epi pens
4. Hateful, bigoted parents
5. Tennis courts
Listen, years from now we’ll be talking about how silly it was that we were debating whether or not to host a Pride event in Rome. The world’s got real problems and the only way to overcome them is TOGETHER. You don’t have to attend any of the Pride events in Rome if you don’t want to. That’s absolutely your choice. But don’t try to stop someone from attending if they’d like to.
That’s their choice.
Love thy neighbor. I read that somewhere.