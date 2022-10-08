Two of my favorite stories from the Bible are of Ruth and Queen Esther. I grew up reading about them as a child, imagining all the ways I, too, might be brave when I grew up.
Esther sacrificed herself — what could have been her very life — when she went to speak to the king on behalf of her people.
To approach a king without an invite warranted death. But Esther was on a mission. Lives were at stake.
Love must be bold and ferocious at times.
It must move with power, agility, and wisdom in order to push past the doors and the walls and the guards to make it into the inner courts.
Love takes amazing risks.
Love arrives with purpose, and purpose is a driving force.
Love takes hold.
“The mighty take it by force.”
Sometimes, love requires that we be mighty.
It is not for the faint of heart. It is not a feeling.
It is a calling.
Esther needed the king’s authority and position to save her people. Her beauty aroused his heart. But the king was moved by more than just her striking physical beauty. He was moved by her tenacity, her strength, her courage — her willingness to risk everything on behalf of others.
Ruth sacrificed her womanhood and reputation when she entered the private chambers of Boaz and laid down at his feet. By approaching him, she was defying customs, rebelling against law and order, and making herself extremely vulnerable.
But, Ruth needed Boaz.
It was not good for a woman to be alone.
She and her mother-in-law needed his protection, his provision, his banner.
Most of all, Ruth needed his heart. She needed his love. She knew, even after losing everything, that she still had purpose, and she understood that it was tied to Boaz.
Women often have intuition about such things. Deep and wide and wise, a woman’s heart can stir things up and set things in motion when necessary. And it is often necessary.
And just look at all these two daughters inherited.
And look at what generations inherited because of the bold moves that two women made.
Moments of “insane courage” led to the birth and transformation of nations.
Ruth ended up being the great-grandmother to King David.
Esther saved generations of Jews, and countless descendants live as a result.
Something great is always born from true sacrifice.
”You know, sometimes all you need is 20 seconds of insane courage. Just literally 20 seconds of just embarrassing bravery. And I promise you, something great will come of it.” — Benjamin Mee, We Bought a Zoo
Born in Rome, Olivia Gunn returned to her roots after studying at a university in Scotland. She is currently obtaining an MFA in Creative Writing and working on a book of essays as well as nonfiction.