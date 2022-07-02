A look at the movie listing the other day made me confirm that it is 2022. I wanted to make sure that I didn’t somehow inadvertently enter a time machine. Movies out right now include Top Gun and Jurassic Park. I guess the old saying, “Everything old is new again,” is true. These are, of course, sequels to the originals.
Hollywood has always been about making money. It is a business and will do whatever it can to make a dollar. Movies and TV shows are very expensive to make so the industry looks for projects that it believes have a high probability of success and low chance for failure. If they find a brand that is successful, they stick with it. This is no different than any other industry. How many flavors of Cap’n Crunch are there?
Sequels and reboots in Hollywood have been around for a while. Hollywood learned long ago how to wring every last dollar out of a franchise. How many people have played James Bond now? I’ve lost count. Then there is Star Trek. There are currently four Star Trek series producing new episodes, including a cartoon. Don’t get me wrong; I love Star Trek and have been watching the three live action series religiously. We can’t forget Star Wars. I don’t know how many different Star Wars TV shows there have been over the years. There have been other Hollywood reboots in recent years. Ghostbusters has seen several.
A while back there was the trend to turn hit TV shows from the past into movies. We had Miami Vice, The Dukes of Hazzard and the Beverly Hillbillies, just to name a few. They all made plenty of money, which was the real motivating factor of their creation. They also made people feel nostalgic. When I was a kid, the trend went the other way. There would be a hit movie and they would quickly make a TV series out of it. MASH is a perfect example.
TV reboots also are back in a big way. They have rebooted ICarly. On the lineup for this fall are reboots of Night Court and Quantum Leap.
Marvel has created a whole universe that spans movies, TV shows, as well as comic books. While you can watch any movie or show on its own and enjoy it, to get the full experience and understand the backstory, you have to keep up with all of them.
TV producer Dick Wolf has made a living at creating TV universes that encompass multiple shows. He is the creator of the Law and Order franchise as well as the Chicago PD world. In these two franchises, characters and stories crossover at will.
Spinoffs are a tried and true money-maker for TV networks. They have been around for as long as I can remember, and probably longer. They were plentiful in my youth. All in the Family and Happy Days are responsible for multiple spinoffs each. Spinoffs are still around today,
Nowadays, the combination of high production costs and increasing need for content to fill all of the channels and streaming services is causing the film industry to rely even more on proven brands. It feels like there is little new creative content. In reality, there probably is plenty, but there is so much content that the new and innovative can get lost in the mix.