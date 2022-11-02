When it comes to pancakes and waffles, there are some people that put syrup in the refrigerator and others that just leave it out.
There are also people that heat up syrup before they put it on something and others that put it on freezing cold or at room temperature. My mother was one of those that kept the syrup in the refrigerator and then heated it up, because nothing is better on a burnt waffle than a half-cup scoop of margarine and piping hot “butter”-flavored syrup.
In a formal setting, if someone is serving warm syrup, one usually does so in a cup or special carafe. At the very least a measuring cup with a spout will suffice. My family just liked to throw the syrup bottle right into the microwave, mash a few buttons, and hope it was warm enough. If it wasn’t, too bad.
One Saturday morning as the waffles were charbroiling in the toaster, my mother did just this. Did she hit one minute or 10? Jury’s still out. All I know is, I turned around and noticed it looked like lightning bugs were flying around in the microwave.
I yelled out because I didn’t want the poor things to be zapped, but it was too late, and it wasn’t lightning bugs that got zapped. It was the entire innards of the microwave. Mom had failed to take off the foil from the brand-new bottle of syrup, thus showing me what happens when you put metal in a microwave before I ever had the chance to experiment myself.
When the smoke cleared, the damage was pretty incredible. There was a hole that went straight up to the top of the metal casing and the plastic sides were completely melted.
The syrup didn’t sustain any damage though. So after we ate our waffles with boiling hot syrup, we loaded up in my dad’s big, red utility van and headed off in search of a replacement. We were like a ragtag group of settlers searching for bison on the Oregon Trail. At our house, to be without a microwave would mean to be without food.
I now have something of a phobia of microwaves.
Since leaving the familial nest, I have now lived without a microwave for 25 years, and it still shocks any older relative I have.
I have to say that witnessing what those machines are capable of with just a small piece of foil at such a tender age was enough to turn me to conventional ovens for good.
I’m just fine waiting the extra time if it means not having lightning bugs in my food.
Chris Walter is a Georgia writer and artist. His latest book “Southern Glitter” and more are available at his website KudzuAndClay.com.