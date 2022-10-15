I think sometimes we miss the moments when we are being loved — maybe because we don’t hear an “I love you.”
I was loved the night Stewart pushed me on the swings. I realize that now.
Glitter on my royal blue prom dress caught moonlight that soft spring evening.
Drexel Park. Azaleas all around.
Getting dust on his tux, Stewart pushed me first then hopped in the swing next to me. We had the entire park to ourselves.
The scent of mimosas met us there, as if it had all been arranged just for us. I was 16 going on 17. Stewart was 17 going on 18. It was my first date, and we had just spent the night dancing.
We were the best of pals, at complete ease in one another’s company. He shared as much as I did about things that excited him, what he looked forward to, his likes and dislikes.
We could always talk, he and I.
But we lost touch after he graduated.
Twelve years later we were reunited. I ran into him at my 10-year high school reunion.
That Sunday we spent the entire day together, reminiscing. We found ourselves back on the swings surrounded by azaleas.
Hours passed so quickly. We picked up exactly where we had left off as kids.
We lost touch again not long after that.
Two years later, a phone call out of the blue.
This time, Stewart and I stayed connected. He came to visit me and we began to date. It was natural and easy. We found our way back to a playground.
One day, as we sat in the swings holding hands, we agreed we were soul mates. So we talked about our future.
But that was the last time I would see Stewart.
Soon after that, things ended. I never really understood why until about 10 years later.
I reached out to his little sister a few months into the pandemic — about two years after his death. You see, in the fall of 2018, Stewart took his life.
“Of course I remember you! I had always hoped you and Stewart would end up together. Even when I was a little girl and saw you in your dress.” She sent me a prom photo of the two of us at his house. I had never seen it.
I fell to pieces.
“He was so happy with you. He just didn’t think he was good enough for you.”
I lost my breath. I had thought it was me who wasn’t good enough for him.
Stewart and I had both had experiences that made us feel unworthy of love. And we simply had no way of knowing how to work through it at the time.
We cherished one another. I miss him. We were always able to pick up and enjoy one another. It was the most natural connection and friendship of my life. And he gave the world’s best hug.
He was a pure soul. He had been through so much devastation in his life, so much pain, but had always made others feel so cared for. And he absolutely adored his family.
Stewart was saying, “I love you,” when he pushed me, higher and higher, on the swings. His love lifted others up, always did.
On behalf of Stewart, and countless others we have lost to battles that go unmentioned, reach out to one another.
Love is a verb.