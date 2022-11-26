And a book is like a trail. And a trail is like a river.
What do these things have in common? Each one is a journey, an adventure of sorts, and I am so happy that I was taught to enjoy the experience of each one at a very early age.
Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Life is a journey, not a destination,” and I believe that learning to appreciate a good adventure is critical to enjoying a happy life.
I don’t always get it right, mind you. I am just as capable of impatience with the process as the next person. But I love a good reminder that simply enjoying the journey can completely change your sense of satisfaction overall.
On a walk with my friend Wendy this week I got one of those reminders when we discovered that the Sarah Hightower Regional Library System has created an installation that allows us to enjoy a book on a trail by a river. How cool is that? It is like three adventures all in one.
I know that this time of year can create problems for parents. School breaks mean kids are at home, and for parents unable to take time off from work it can be a tremendous challenge to find proper care for their kids on an often tight budget. For parents fortunate enough to be able to be home with their kids, there is also the challenge of keeping them entertained, also often on a tight budget.
We hear a lot about how little there is to do with kids in Rome. Actually, I often hear that there are many people who feel like there is nothing to do in Rome no matter what age you may be.
I have never agreed with this perspective. I have always believed that there is plenty to do in this town, but it depends on how we look at the offerings, and it feels that complaining about the lack says a lot more about who we are as people than about what is available.
When I was a kid, we made frequent outings to the local library and I would bring home stacks of books, many of which were enjoyed high up in the big oak tree out back. I knew from an early age that there was never a reason to feel bored if you had a good story on hand. If I forgot, my parents would remind me.
As an adolescent I learned the joy of independence by escaping to the remote corners of the library to enjoy a book while my parents tended to their own projects. I have a distinct memory of an evening spent reading “Born Free” amid the basement nonfiction collection of the Decatur Library, the rambling old anchor branch of our Dekalb County library system.
I was completely transported to the African safari on the floor of that library, propped against a bookcase as the radiator hissed and clanked at the end of the row in response to the cold winter evening outside. Who needs dazzling razzamatazz when you have that?
As a teenager I attended an acting workshop at our Tucker library that resulted in a VHS recording of myself playing out a scene, my most accomplished foray into the world of Hollywood. Unfortunately, that journey was a short one, but I had a wonderful time imagining my grand potential.
Honestly, there are far too many memories to share from the rich experiences I enjoyed through our public library, but guess what? That all still exists today!
The StoryWalk® project is just one example of many things that the library offers for kids and adults of all ages.
A joint project between the Sarah Hightower Regional Library System, the City of Rome and Floyd County, as well as TRED (Trails for Recreation and Economic Development), StoryWalk® brings the book “Outside In” by Deborah Underwood to the Heritage Trail along the Oostanaula River in downtown Rome.
The story begins near the library and takes you on a journey, page by page, following numbered signs to read the story as you go.
The StoryWalk® concept was created by a woman in Vermont and this particular project is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act: Humanities Grants for Libraries, thanks to the American Library Association with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The book is a children’s story with beautiful illustrations by Cindy Derby, but I have to admit that Wendy and I both were wanting to follow the story ourselves and she looked forward to bringing her granddaughters during their holiday break.
When I hear complaints that the city needs to fund, create and manage an activity center to keep unruly teens entertained downtown, I can’t help but think that what is really missing are the adults who could be showing them that a plethora of entertainment already exists, and that you don’t need flashing lights and sound effects if you have learned to enjoy the journey of discovery.
As I searched for the details of the StoryWalk® project, I discovered that the various branches of our library system offer numerous classes and workshops targeted to teens from arts and crafts to trivia to book clubs, and more.
Life is a journey, and learning to appreciate the simple things can make for a richer and fuller experience along the way. If we tell our kids there is “nothing for them to do,” they have no choice but to believe us.
A good first step towards changing that would be to take yourself, your teens, your children, your family and friends to enjoy a stroll along a trail, along a river, along a story that is sure to warm your heart.
Who knows, it could be the thing that begins a lifelong appreciation for the richness of the journey and the wonderful experiences that our town has to offer, and I really like the way that story is sure to end.