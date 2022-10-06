Georgia voters will soon be voting to elect Georgia’s governor, choose a new state legislature and all the state’s top executives. Georgia’s 14 U.S. congressional seats and one of two U.S. Senate seats are up for election.
The 2022 Georgia midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. So, I’ve recently been thinking about voting.
The May primary
When my husband and I were standing in line to vote, in the primary in May, we were pleased that so many people turned out to vote. The line was slow moving but we finally got to the entrance of the voting precinct.
That is when I noticed an elderly African American woman approaching the line. She had a stooped posture and walked with a cane. She probably suffered from severe, unrelenting back pain. I saw her reaction when she saw that long line in which she would have to stand. She looked worried.
She was probably concerned about having to stand for an extended period.
She sat down at a picnic table under a shade tree. I went over to her and introduced myself and struck up a conversation with her. We’ll call her “Hannah.”
We chatted about her family, and where she went to school. I said, “My husband and I will be happy to let you in line in front of us. That way, you won’t have to stand in that long line. OK? Let’s go!” She agreed and together we walked back to the line of voters, where my husband was saving my place in line.
The struggle for the right to vote
In many southern states after the Civil War, African Americans endured literacy tests, poll taxes, intimidation, physical violence, and bureaucratic restrictions when they tried to register to vote.
When I spoke with “Hannah” that day, she told me she was 74 years of age and graduated from Main High School in 1966. Signed into law on Aug. 6, 1965, by President Lyndon Johnson, the Voting Rights Act outlawed discriminatory voting practices. August 1965. The summer before “Hannah’s” senior year in high school.
Since we voted in the primary in May, I have often thought about “Hannah” and am keenly aware I cannot imagine the many injustices she faced through the years. “Hannah” did not let back pain and walking with a cane keep her from voting. Even though she has physical limitations which make it difficult for her to stand for long periods of time, I do not think “Hannah” would ever miss the opportunity to vote.
I bet she will show up to vote on Nov. 8.
We should all follow “Hannah’s” example.
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal, a writer, an avid cyclist, history enthusiast, and an ardent reader of Southern fiction. She is the author of “People, Places, and Memories of Rome” and “Write Now.” Readers may email her at pamterrellwalker@gmail.com.