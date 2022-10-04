As if school resource officers didn’t do enough, our local crew is trying to do even more for Floyd County’s students.
It would be great if we gave them a hand.
School resource officers are those law enforcement officers who are assigned to specific school districts. They provide a visible presence on campus to deter crimes as well as investigate and address issues at our schools.
Essentially, they’re the first line of defense at our county schools, making sure kids and school staff are safe.
The Floyd County Police Department has eight school resource officers. I know a few of these officers personally and they are kind people. They ones I know have a great sense of humor and they truly care about the students. It’s great to see the relationships they’ve built with the staff and the kids at their respective schools. The officers are...
Sgt. William Wacker — Armuchee
Mike Bell — Armuchee
Ginger Shelly — Model
Dallas Bryant — Model
Jim McCormick — Pepperell
Marcus Roberts — Pepperell (currently deployed and serving our country in Kuwait)
Dale Johnson — Coosa
Cynthia Wanka — Coosa
These officers have been on a fundraising campaign to provide scholarships to students at each of their school districts. They’re raising money by planning barbecue sales throughout the year.
Sgt. Wacker told me that the money goes to the Floyd County Police Scholarship Fund. One senior from each school district is chosen and they’re awarded an honor cord at graduation as well as a plaque recognizing their efforts for selflessness, respect and outstanding citizenship. Each of those graduating seniors will also receive a monetary scholarship to a college, university or trade school to which they’ve been accepted.
“The community’s help at our fundraisers is appreciated tremendously,” Sgt. Wacker told me. “Every single penny goes into the scholarship fund and it feels really good for us to give back to our students who we’ve seen work so hard and represent their district so well.”
The next fundraising event, which I hope the community can attend and help with their fundraising efforts, is Tribefest at Armuchee High School on Oct. 29. The SROs will be selling chili and grilled cheese sandwiches from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. So please go and buy as much chili and grilled cheese sandwiches as your family can handle. Buy for your friends and your neighbors.
The officers are also looking for a winter event at which they can hold their next barbecue fundraiser, either in the Model or Pepperell district.
“We’ve already done sales at Armuchee and Coosa,” Wacker said. “So we’re trying to spread the love around.”
I believe it’s officer McCormick who’s been doing the barbecue at the previous sales with help from other officers so these men and women are really working hard to raise money.
Again, please consider helping out these officers by purchasing food at their fundraiser. And if you so happen to be able to extend a little more generosity, I’m sure they’d accept donations to the fund.
At a time when school safety is, unfortunately, not something we can just take for granted, it’s good to know that there are dedicated men and women who are on the front lines of keeping our kids safe. And now they’re going beyond that and trying to help students further their education.
Let’s give them all the help we can.